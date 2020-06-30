Deaths in Limerick - June 30, 2020

The death has occurred of Maura (Mary) Dalton (née Neville), Dromagarraun, Ballyhahill.

After an illness bravely borne, she passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family in the excellent care of the nurses of Milford Hospice and The Irish Cancer Society.

Predeceased by her husband Paddy, her sisters Bridget (Nolan), Alice (Cregan) and her step-sister Eileen (Shanahan). Sadly missed by her daughters Breeda (Cotter), Ailish (Mulcahy), Bernadette (O'Donoghue),her sons Sean, Martin,Timmie, Michael, Pat, Tony, Rev Fr Michael O'Connor OMI,sons-In-law, daughters-In-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother-In-law John, her cousin Josie Mulcahy, relatives, neighbours, friends and carers.

In line with Government guidelines, requiem Mass will take place in our Lady of the Visitation Church, Ballyhahill on Thursday at 12.30pm with burial afterwards in Kilfergus Cemetery Glin. Funeral to be live streamed on Ballyhahill/Loughill church Facebook page. May she rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Laraine Minihan (née Stanley) of Fuchsia Avenue, Caherdavin, Limerick and formerly of Penny Arcade, 27 Patrick Street, Limerick. On June 30 peacefully at The National Rehabilitation Centre, Dun Laoghaire, Co. Dublin. Beloved wife of Billy. Dearly loved mother of Kate and Joe. Cherished daughter of Raymond and Sarah. Beloved sister of Lisa, Paul and the late Raymond. Sadly missed by her father and mother-in-law Liam and Pauline, extended family and friends. Laraine’s requiem Mass for family and close friends will take place in Christ the King Church, Caherdavin this Friday at 1pm followed by burial in Castlemungret Cemetery.



In line with best practice taken from government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place. May she rest in peace.



The death has occurred of Tony O' Neill of Carrig Drive, Dooradoyle and late of Stabrite. On June 30 peacefully at Limerick University Hospital. Beloved husband of Mary. Dearly loved father of Paul, Carol and Emma. Brother of the late Pat, Mary and Kay. Sadly missed by his son-in-law Owen, daughter-in-law Ashley, grandchildren Aoife, Claire and Cian, brother Michael and sister Ann, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Tony’s Requiem Mass for family and close friends will take place in St. Paul’s Church, Dooradoyle this Friday at 1pm followed by private cremation.

In line with best practice taken from government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place. May he rest in peace.