Deaths in Limerick - June 28, 2020

The death has occurred of Aileen (Gouldie) Ryan (née Madden), St. Anne's, Canal Bank and former School Warden, of St Patrick's Girls and Boys School, Dublin Road.

Peacefully, following a short illness, at Milford Care Centre. Beloved wife of the late John. Very deeply regretted by her sister Kathleen Reale, nephews, nieces, their families, neighbours and friends. A private Family Funeral will take place on Wednesday (July 1st) at 11.15am in St. John's Cathedral. The Mass will be streamed live.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Patrick Pio O'Reilly, Kilmurry, Castletroy.

Following an accident. Sadly missed by his loving parents, siblings, extended family and friends.

Funeral arriving at Our Lady Help of Christians Church, Milford, Castletroy, on Tuesday for 12pm Mass, followed by burial at Mount St. Oliver Cemetery. In line with the latest H.S.E. and government advice the number of people in the church will be limited to 50.

May he rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Michael O'Neill, Lifford Gardens, Ballinacurra.

Michael died unexpectedly at home. Beloved son of the late Fred & Josephine. Sadly missed by his sister Maria, brother-in-law Trevor Howell, niece Megan, great friends Jimmy, Caroline & Linda, other relatives and his many friends including those in the University Hospital Limerick.

Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday (July 1st) in St. Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Ave. at 11:30am. In compliance with current guidelines his funeral will be private for family members and close friends only.

Rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Kathleen McGrath (née Sheahan), Ballyfruta, Garryspillane.

Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on the 28th June 2020. Kathleen. Predeceased by her husband Paddy, brother Mossy & sister Ann. Deeply regretted by her family Catherine (Donovan), Joan (Ryan), Maria (Murphy), Orla, Noel & Joanne (O'Grady), brother Paddy (Sheahan), sister Maura (Boylan), sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours & a large circle of friends.

Reposing at her residence Eircode V35 DK30 on Monday from 3pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving Tuesday morning at St. Patrick's Church, Glenbrohane at 11.15am for 11.30am Mass. Burial afterwards in Knocklong Cemetery. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre. In compliance with the current public health requirements funeral will take place privately.

Rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Sr Mary Donegan, Kilmacud, Dublin / Kilmeedy.

Predeceased by her parents Dave and Ellen Donegan. Sadly missed by her brothers Bill and Pat, sisters Catherine and Margaret, brothers-in-law Pat O’Neill and John Boyle, sister-in-law Ann, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandniece, her Salesian Sisters, relatives and a wide circle of friends. Funeral arrangements later.

Rest in peace.