Deaths in Limerick - June 27, 2020

The death has occurred of Patrick Pio O'Reilly, Kilmurry, Castletroy.

Following an accident. Patrick, sadly missed by his loving parents, siblings, extended family and friends.

Messages of sympathy can be expressed through the condolences section on rip.ie or alternatively you can post Mass cards and letters of sympathy to Cross' Funeral Directors. Funeral arrangements later.

May he rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Michael (Mikey Ball) Molloy, Maple Court, Kennedy Park.

Suddenly. Beloved son of Geraldine and the late Michael (Mikey) Molloy. Sadly missed by his mother, sister Ava, brothers Jamie and Dale, grandmother Pat Molloy, grandfather Gerard McNamara, Geraldine's partner Kieran, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

House strictly private. The funeral cortege will leave his home on Tuesday (June 30th) at 10.30am which be followed by a private Requiem Mass at 11am in Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro.

Messages of sympathy can be expressed through the condolences section on rip.ie or alternatively you can post Mass cards and letters of sympathy to Cross' Funeral Directors.

May he rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Jean McGrath, Oakfield, Raheen and formerly of Meadowvale.

Unexpectedly. Beloved daughter of Declan and Ann. Cherished mother to Alex. Much loved sister of Lisa and the late Michelle. Sadly missed by her loving grandmother, aunts, uncles, cousins, Ger, extended family and friends.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday 30th June in Raheen Church at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery.

In line with the latest HSE and government advice the number of people in the church will be limited to 50, for those who wish to see the Mass it will be streamed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/raheen

Mass Cards and letters of sympathy can be posted to Thompson Funeral Directors. Sympathies may also be expressed on rip.ie condolences section.

May she rest in peace.