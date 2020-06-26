Deaths in Limerick - June 26, 2020

The death has occurred of Bridget (Bridie) Riordan (née Sheehy), Embury Close, Adare and formerly of Churchview, Adare and Effin.

Peacefully, in St John's Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Tommy. Sadly missed by her loving sisters Ann and Kitty, nephew, nieces,in-laws, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins and a wide circle of friends.

In compliance with Covid-19 guidelines regarding public gatherings , a private funeral Mass will take place on Sunday June 28th at 11.30am in The Holy Trinity Church Adare. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Mass will be live streamed www.adareparish.ie

In order to give Bridie's many friends the opportunity to safely bid her a last farewell, the Funeral cortege will make its way from Embury Close to the Church via a circle of Abbeyview before 11.30am Requiem Mass.

Sympathies may be expressed using the condolence link on rip.ie or by post to O'Grady Funeral Directors.

May her gentle soul rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Denis O'Gorman, Lanahrone Avenue, Corbally, and late of Aer Rianta and Shannon Golf Club.

Beloved son of the late Denis and Mary O’Gorman. Peacefully, at Milford Care Centre. Sadly missed by his loving brothers Bill, Johnny, Danny and Jim, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family and friends.

Requiem Mass on Sunday 28th June in St Mary’s Church at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Holycross Cemetery, Co. Tipperary.

In line with best practice taken from government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place. Mass Cards and letters of sympathy can be posted to Thompson Funeral Directors. Sympathies may also be expressed through rip.ie condolences section.

May he rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Kathleen Gallagher (née Walsh), Moig South, Askeaton.

Peacefully at University Hospital Limerick following a short illness. Beloved wife of Dermot, adored mother of Shane, Tríona and Paul, daughters-in-law Noreen and Indra, son-in-law Don, devoted grandmother to Jack, Sam, Max and Melissa, brothers Michael and Con, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Removal from her residence on Monday 29th June for 12 o clock Mass in St. Mary's Church, Askeaton. Burial immediately afterwards to Reilig Mhuire Cemetry.

May she rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Gerard Cotter, New Street and formerly of Knocknasna, Abbeyfeale.

Passed away peacefully in the presence of his family, in the care of the nurses and staff of Kilcara Nursing Home, Duagh. Gerard is predeceased by his brothers Patsy, Nicky, Bill and Jacko, his sisters Frances and Joan. Gerard is sadly missed by his brothers Tony and Dick, sisters Ita, Lottie and Noreen, sister-in-law Helen, brothers-in-law Philip and Bill, nieces, nephews, friends and neighbours.

A private family funeral will take place for immediate family due to Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings. Requiem Mass will be live streamed on Sunday at 12.00 p.m. on the following link: www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish

For those who would like to pay their respects by means of standing in a guard of honour the funeral cortege will depart The Church of The Assumption, Abbeyfeale on Sunday at 1.00 p.m. en route to St. Mary’s Cemetery, Abbeyfeale.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence book on rip.ie or send Mass cards and letters of sympathy by post C/O Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale. You may also send your condolences by email to: harnettsfuneralhome@gmail.com

The family intends to hold a Memorial Mass to celebrate Gerard’s life at a later stage.

May he rest in peace.