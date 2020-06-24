Deaths in Limerick - June 24, 2020

The death has occurred of John Behan

Of Glendale Lawn, Old Singland Road and formerly of Pineview Gardens, Moyross

John died peacefully at home. Sadly missed by his loving daughters Andrea and Tina, partner Catherine, sons Roy, Kenneth and Michael, grandchildren, great-grandson, sisters Edie, Geraldine and Rose, brother Connie, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In peace.

In compliance with current guidelines and with the support of John’s family, his funeral will be private for family members only. Requiem Mass will be broadcast on Saturday, June 27 at 11am from St. John’s Cathedral.

Family flowers only please; donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

Personal messages of sympathy may be expressed through the death notices section of www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

The death has occurred of Liam McCarthy

Of Elton and Ballinacurra

Formerly of Mayville, Ballinacurra, Limerick and Fedamore. On June 23, 2020 peacefully at home. Beloved husband of the late Teresa. Dearly loved father of Nuala, Maeve, Terri, Rory and Liam. Sadly missed by his daughter-in-law Brid, sons-in-law, grandchildren, extended family and friends.

May he rest in peace.

A private funeral mass will take place in Crecora Church on Friday at 12noon. In line with best practice taken from government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place. Mass cards and letters of sympathy can be posted to Thompson Funeral Directors.

The death has occurred of John O'Brien-Trodden

Of Cappanuke, Cappamore and Cork City and London, England

On June 24, 2020 peacefully at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his father Connie and brother Martin. Sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret, daughters Aislinn and Roisin, son Sean, Sean’s partner Catherine, his mother Betty, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in peace

Private reposing at his residence. Humanist service will take place in Shannon Crematorium on Friday, June 26, at 2pm followed by cremation. Family flowers only please donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice and The Irish Cancer Society.

The death has occurred of Aggie (Agnes) Kimmins

Of Roxboro, Ballysheedy and Dundalk, Co Louth

Peacefully and in the presence of family. Lovingly remembered by her nephews and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Quinn’s Funeral Home, Bridge Street, Dundalk from 12 noon on Thursday, with removal at 1.10pm, via Castlecarra, to St. James Church , Grange, arriving for funeral Mass at 2pm, which will be live-streamed on the church webcam at https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-james-church-grange

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.