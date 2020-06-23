Deaths in Limerick - June 23, 2020

The death has occurred of Vincent (Vinnie) O'Donnell, Hillcrest Park, St Patrick's Road.

Late of Upper Careys Road. Predeceased by father Vincent, brothers Paul and Mark. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Rita, sons Gavin and Scott, mother Alice, sisters, nieces, nephews, and all other extended O'Donnell and Hanley families.

Due to government guidelines regarding public gatherings a private family funeral to take place on Thursday. Those wishing to express their sympathy can do soin the condolence section or can send a mass card or letters of sympathy by post to Cross' Funeral Directors.

May he rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Mary Nestor (née Bourke), Lower Whitethorn Drive, Caherdavin.

Mother of the late Deborah. Predeceased by her brother Eugene. Very deeply regretted by her loving husband Dermot, children Michelle, Dermot, Niall and Eoin, grandchildren Amy, Enya, Erin, James, Richard, Casey, Michaela, Josh, Natan, Saoirse, Joy, Jamie and Mia, sister Anne and all the Nestor and Bourke extended families and kind neighbours.

A private Mass will take place in Christ the King Church, Caherdavin this Thursday at 1.00pm. The funeral cortege will pass Mary's residence at approximately 12.30pm. A Memorial Mass to celebrate Mary's life will be held at a later date. In line with best practice taken from government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place. Sympathies may be expressed through rip.ie condolence section. Mass cards and letters of sympathy can be posted to Joseph Cross and Sons, Funeral Directors.

May she rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Daniel (Dan) Kennelly, Portmarnock, Co Dublin and formerly of Limerick.

Peacefully, at home. Beloved husband of the late Eileen and loving father of David, Donald, Sean, Mairead, Fiona and Deirdre. Sadly missed by his sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-granddaughter, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place. Those who wish to, may leave a message of condolence in the condolences section on the www.rip.ie page. A memorial Mass to celebrate his life will take place at a later date. No flowers please. Donations in lieu to the Society of Vincent de Paul at https://www.svp.ie

May he rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Mary Hughes (née O'Grady), Thomas Street, Rathkeale.

Peacefully after a short illness in the wonderful care of the staff in Ennis General Hospital. Predeceased by her husband John and brother Mick. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Rosemarie, son-in-law Mike, grandchildren Ashlee, Clodagh, Evan, Olivia and her husband Tareq, great grandchildren Malik and Omar, brothers Bill, Pat and John, sisters Kit (O’Riordan), Ann Tighe, Sr Josephine, Tess Cooney, Lill Bailey and Helen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Arriving at St Mary’s Church, Rathkeale for 2pm Requiem Mass this Thursday, June 25. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. A memorial Mass celebrating Mary's life will be held at a later date.

In compliance with Covid-19 guidelines Mary's funeral Mass is family only. Sympathies may be expressed using the condolence link below or by post to O'Grady Funeral Directors.

May her gentle soul rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Thomas Beville, Courtfield, Raheen.

Peacefully, at Milford Care Centre. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Michelle, children Josh, Adam, Jamie, Thomas, Kieran, Shannon and Tiffany, grandchildren Lillymae, Paisley, Tommie, Abbieleigh and Jonathan, father Thomas, brothers Martin and Mark, sister Maria, other relatives and many friends.

A private Requiem Mass will take place on Friday, June 26 at 11am in St Saviour's Dominican Church, Glentworth Street. A Memorial Mass to celebrate Thomas' life will be held at a later date. In line with best practice taken from government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place. Sympathies may be expressed on rip.ie condolence section. Mass Cards and letters of sympathy can be posted to Cross' Funeral Directors.

May he rest in peace.