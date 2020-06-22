Deaths in Limerick - June 22, 2020

The death has occurred of Tony Barron of Ballyregan, Crecora. On June 19 unexpectedly at his home. Beloved son of the late Sean and Bridge. Brother of the late Breda. Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing brothers John, Philip and Noel, sisters Cathy, Myra, Sharon, and Nuala, uncles, grand-aunt, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and his friends.

Removal to arrive this Wednesday morning for 11:30am, private family requiem Mass in St Peter and Paul's Church, Crecora, with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. A memorial Mass for Tony will be held later. May he rest in peace.



The death has occurred of Seán Healy, The Hill, Abbeyfeale. Mr Healy passed away peacefully at University Hospital Kerry on Sunday June 21, 2020, in the presence of his family. Seán is very sadly missed by his loving wife Peg, son Con and his partner Nora, daughter Margaret and her partner Aenea, sister-in-law Kathleen Healy, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and his many friends. Seán is predeceased by his brothers Connie and Peter, sisters Joan, Helen, Peg, Mary and Julia.

A Private family funeral will take place for immediate family due to Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings. Requiem Mass will be live streamed on Wednesday at 11a.m. on the following link: www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish

For those who would like to pay their respects by means of standing in a guard of honour the funeral cortege will depart The Church of The Assumption, Abbeyfeale on Wednesday at 12pm on route to Reilig Íde Naofa, Abbeyfeale.

The family intends to hold a memorial Mass to celebrate Seán’s life at a later stage. May he rest in peace.



The death has occurred of Kieran McCarthy of Gurteen Gardens, Ballinacurra. On June 22 peacefully at Milford Care Centre. Beloved son of the late Mary and John Mc Carthy. Dearly loved brother of John, Donal and Pat. Sadly missed by his sister-in-law Anne, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, extended family and friends. In line with best practice taken from government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place. May he rest in peace.

