Deaths in Limerick - June 21, 2020

The death has occurred of Mary Cotter (née Healy) of Barnagh, Templeglantine, Limerick. Mary, wife of the late Jack Cotter and mother of the late Nelius, passed away at her home on Sunday, June 21, in her 102nd year and in the presence of her family. Mary is sadly missed by her son John (Donegal), daughters Chris Sheehan, Bridie Weir and Marie McElhatton, sons-in-law Joe and Brendan, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

A private family funeral will take place for immediate family due to government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings. For those who would like to pay their respects by means of standing in a guard of honour, the funeral cortège will depart Mary’s home on Tuesday at 10.30am, to arrive at The Church of The Most Holy Trinity Templeglantine at 11am. Requiem Mass will then be live streamed on Tuesday at 11am on the following: Templeglantine, Tournafulla & Mouncollins Parishes Facebook page.

The family intends to hold a memorial Mass to celebrate Mary’s life at a later stage. May she rest in peace.