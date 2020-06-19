Deaths in Limerick - June 19, 2020

Given the current Covid-19 crisis, relatives, neighbours and friends of those who have died are reminded of the current Government advice regarding indoor and outdoor mass gatherings. Condolences and messages of sympathy can be conveyed online

The death has occurred of Louisa Donnelly of Dromroe, Rhebogue, Limerick city and formerly of Shannon Banks, Corbally. A former student of Limerick School of Art and Design Louisa passed away peacefully on June 18 at Milford Care Centre. Beloved wife of Conor (O’ Dwyer). Dearly loved mother of Chloe, Naomi and Eve. Cherished daughter of Peter and Corinne and adored sister of Alan and Simon. Sadly missed by her loving mother-in-law Noreen, father-in-law Connie, extended family and a large circle of friends. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice. In line with best practice taken from government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place. May she rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Mary Quinlivan (née Carroll) of O'Malley Park, Southill, Limerick city. Mary died, peacefully, at her residence. Beloved wife of the late William and mother of the late Jaqueline and Jacinta. Very deeply regretted by her daughters Elizabeth and Christine, sons Michael, Christopher, Liam, Gerard and Edward, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, all other relatives and friends. Due to government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place. May she rest in peace



The death has occurred of Margaret Thompson (née Hayes) of St Munchin's Terrace, Bruree. Peacefully at University Hospital Limerick. Beloved wife of the late Patrick and dear mother of Anthony, David, Damien and Olivia. Deeply regretted by her loving sons, daughter, sister Breda, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. In keeping with HSE guidelines Margaret's funeral will be private. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. May she rest in peace.