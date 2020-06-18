Deaths in Limerick - June 18, 2020

Given the current Covid-19 crisis, relatives, neighbours and friends of those who have died are reminded of the current Government advice regarding indoor and outdoor mass gatherings. Condolences and messages of sympathy can be conveyed online

The death has occurred of Dorcas Roman (née Sharpe) of Limerick / Dublin / Clones.

Dorcas died peacefully in Chicago. Predeceased by her husband Ben, sister Moira Hickey (Limerick) & daughter-in-law Laura. Survived by sons Robert & Brian, brother Viv (Baltimore, USA) & grandson Joseph, nephews, nieces, cousins & sister-in-law.

Cremation will take place in Chicago and memorial service will be held at a later date. At peace with God.

Condolences may be expressed through the the condolence section of rip.ie or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

The death has occurred of Nora McEnery, Curragh, Castlemahon.

Peacefully, at Killeline Nursing Home. Predeceased by her brothers William and Clement. Deeply regretted by her sister Kathleen Hannigan (Adare), brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, great-grandnephew, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

In accordance with government guidelines a private family funeral Mass will take place in Castlemahon Church this Saturday, June 20, at noon. Private burial will take place afterwards in the local cemetery. Mass cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Riedy's Funeral Home. Messages of condolence can be left on rip.ie.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis.