Deaths in Limerick - June 17, 2020

Given the current Covid-19 crisis, relatives, neighbours and friends of those who have died are reminded of the current Government advice regarding indoor and outdoor mass gatherings. Condolences and messages of sympathy can be conveyed online

The death has occurred of Michael (Mike) Mulqueen of Patrickswell / Croom / Galway. Mr Mulqueen, late of Digital Galway, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Croom on June 15. Father of the late Elizabeth (Gibbs) and brother of the late Sean and Tess (Foley). Survived by sons Billy and Michael and their mother, their partners Eithne and Roisin, son in law Kerry, loving grandchildren Hugh, Maeve, Alex, Harry, Laura, James and Grace, sister Rose (Fitzgerald), brothers George and Liam, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and his many friends. Removal to arrive Thursday morning at St Peter and Paul’s Church, Crecora for 11.30am private family funeral Mass with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Church to be confined to 25 people for funeral Mass. Memorial Mass to follow at a later date. May he rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Dio (Denis) O'Connor of Knocknasna, Abbeyfeale. Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 17, in the presence of his family at University Hospital Kerry. Dio, father of the late Denny, is very sadly missed by his loving wife Kathleen, daughters Geraldine (O’Connor) and Noranne (Enright), sons-in-law John and Thomas, grandchildren Tina, Sinéad, Tommy and Conor, brothers Jerry, Batt, Liam, Patrick and Seán, sisters Noreen O’Mahony and Esther Grow (U.S.A.), (Dio is predeceased by his brother Francie and sister Anne Rowsome (Newcastle West), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. A private family funeral will take place for immediate family due to government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings. Requiem Mass will be live streamed on Friday at 11 am on the following link: www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish

For those who would like to pay their respects by means of standing in a guard of honour, the funeral cortege will depart The Church of The Assumption, Abbeyfeale on Friday at 12pm. on route to Reilig Íde Naofa Abbeyfeale. May he rest in peace.



The death has occurred of Mary Woodland (née McMahon) of Clarina Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston, Limerick. Deeply regretted by her heartbroken husband Martin, loving daughter Jessica, brother Michael, son in-law Gerard and the extended Woodland family. House strictly private please. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, online to Limerick Animal Welfare. Due to government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place. May she rest in peace.

The death has occurred of John Maye of Fairgreen, Bruff. John passed away peacefully in the loving care of Ard na Rí Nursing Home, Bruff on June 15. Sadly missed by his sons Anthony and Paul, sister Mary, daughter-in-law Margaret, Paul's partner Laura, grandchildren Luke, Anthony, Leah and Harry, brother-in-law John, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In compliance with current guidelines and with the support of his family John's funeral will be private. The requiem Mass will be livestreamed at 11 o'clock on Saturday morning on bruffparish.ie. May he rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Ray Treacy of Templeogue, Dublin / Caherdavin, / Parteen. Passed away suddenly on June 13 and is now at peace. Ray (late of Pobal), beloved husband of Christine (nee Grassick) and cherished father of Kevin and Aoife. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving parents Séamus and Moira, brothers Shane and Liam, sisters Triona and Deirdre, father-in-law Tony, mother-in-law Kathleen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours, work colleagues and a large circle of friends especially those in St. Jude’s GAA Club and Templeogue Untied Football Club.

Due to HSE guidelines regarding funeral gatherings Ray’s funeral Mass will take place privately for his immediate family only at 11am on Friday in St. Jude’s Church Willington, Templeogue. Live streaming of the funeral Mass can be viewed by clicking on the following link: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-jude-the-apostle2

Ray’s Funeral cortège is expected to leave his residence at 10:35am on Friday and will pass St Jude's GAA Club on route to St Jude's Church. Anyone who would like to line the route are welcome to do so in accordance with social distancing guidelines. May he rest in peace.