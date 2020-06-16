Deaths in Limerick - June 16, 2020

The death has occurred of Dr Maurice O'Brien of Kilgarvan, Kerry. Late of Caherdavin, Limerick.

Beloved husband of the late Mary (née Lynch); brother of Brendan and the late John David NT, Kevin NT, Geraldine and Brian.

Sadly missed by his nieces and nephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law and his large circle of friends.

Funeral Mass (for family members only) will take place on Thursday (June 18), at 12 noon, in Saint Patrick's Church, Kilgarvan with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

A celebration of Maurice’s life will be held at a later date.

The death has occurred (peacefully at St Michael's Nursing Home, Caherconlish) of Francis Levey of Walnut court, Kennedy Park, Limerick.

Beloved husband of Kathleen and adored father of Frank and John.

Sadly missed by his grandchildren Ruth, Jennifer, Amiee and Barry, great-grandchildren Alyson, Nija and Grayson, all other extended family.

The death has occurred of Edmond (Ned) Cronin of Santry, Dublin. Formerly of Anglesborough, Limerick.

Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth (Betty) and loving father of the late Eamon.

Sadly missed by his sons and daughters Maria, Anne, Helen, Sean and Brian, sons-in-law Jimmy, Damien and Kieron; daughters-in-law Sylvia, Annmarie and Jane; his seventeen grandchildren and five great grandchildren; sisters Julia and Mary, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to St. Francis Hospice, Raheny.

A private Funeral Mass which takes place on Thursday (June 18) will be streamed online at https://olv.ie/webcam/

The death has occurred of John Maye of Fairgreen, Bruff.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.