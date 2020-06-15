Deaths in Limerick - June 15, 2020

The death has occurred of Liam Chawke

Late of Dohora, Banogue and San Francisco, California.

Beloved son of the late Martin and Mary Chawke and dear brother of the late Kieran.

Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife Kelly, daughters Molly and Hayley, brothers Jim, John, Martin, Noel, Colm and Michael, sisters Marian (Twomey), Margaret (Larkin), Bernie (Bailey), Regina (Downey), Patricia (Collins), aunt-in-law Anne Lane, nephews, nieces, grandnieces, grandnephew, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, kind neighbours, and his many friends.

The death has occurred of James Costello

Of Upper Main Street, Glin

On June 14, 2020, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of St Catherine's Nursing Home, Newcastle West. Predeceased by his parents John and Mary (Church Street) and sister Kathleen (O'Sullivan). James will be sadly missed by his brothers and sister, John (Glin), Noel (Waterford), Sr. Maureen of The Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word (Carrigoran), Tom (Glin), Tim (Glin), sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, aunt Eileen (Eily Hogan), nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, relatives, extended family and friends.

May James Rest in Peace

Due to government and HSE guidelines, a private funeral with Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Glin followed by burial in Kilfergus Cemetery. A memorial Mass will follow at a later time.

Safe in the Arms of Jesus

The death has occurred of Sister Teresa Franklin

Of Drombanna, Limerick

Convent of St. Emily, Bodon Vale, Cheshire and formerly of Drombanna, Co. Limerick.

On June 13, 2020, peacefully, in her 94th year. Pre deceased by her parents Michael and Bridget, five brothers, nine sisters & one step sister. Much loved aunt & will be sadly missed by her nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews and their families.

May she rest in peace

Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, Sr. Teresa's Funeral will take place privately. A memorial Mass will take place at a later date.

The death has occurred of Sean Mulcahy

Of 1 Moore Street, Cappamore

On June 15, 2020 peacefully in Milford Care Centre. Sadly missed by his loving parents John and Breda, brothers Charlie, Eamon, Donal, Diarmuid, Noel and Tony, sisters Maura and Gretta, aunts, uncle,nephews, nieces, cousins and a large circle of friends.

Rest in peace

Requiem Mass on Wednesday, June 17, at 11.30am in St. Michael’s Church Cappamore restricted to family only (Maximum of 25 people). Burial afterwards in Towerhill Cemetery. No flowers please, donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.

The death has occurred of Regina Ryan (née Hanley)

Of Curreeny, Kilcommon, Tipperary and Ballingarry, Limerick

Peacefully after a short illness in University Hospital Limerick. Predeceased by her husband Tommy. Deeply regretted by her brother Jim, sisters Celine, Maudie and Catherine, aunt Sr Teresa,brother-in-law, nephews,nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, godson Jerry and best friend Maura, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May she rest in peace

Requiem Mass in the Church Of The Immaculate Conception Ballingarry this Tuesday, June 16, at 12noon. Burial afterwards in Kilnaneave cemetery Co. Tipperary at 2pm.

In compliance with Covid-19 guidlines, Regina's funeral will be family only. Sympathies may be expressed by using the condolence link below or by post to O'Grady Funeral Directors, Ballingarry, Co. Limerick.

Thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) Cotter

Of Broadmeadow Road, Ashbourne, Meath and Abbeyfeale

Predeceased by his parents William and Mary-Anne and his brother Patrick. Loving husband of Breda and dear father of Sarah, Liam, Paul and Thomas. Sadly missed by his family, son in law Brian, daughters in law Zoe, Deirdre and Ta Ta, his adored grandchildren, Brother, Sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and his many dear neighbours and friends.

May he rest in peace

In keeping with current government and HSE guidelines Tom`s Funeral will be strictly private for the family only. For those who cannot attend due to to current restrictions, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolence section below. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to The Irish Cancer Society.

Tom`s Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday at 12 noon.

It can be viewed on http://www.ashbourneparish.ie/news/church-services-tv/