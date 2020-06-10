Deaths in Limerick - June 10, 2020

Given the current Covid-19 crisis, relatives, neighbours and friends of those who have died are reminded of the current Government advice regarding indoor and outdoor mass gatherings. Condolences and messages of sympathy can be conveyed online.

The death has occurred of Paddy Carty of Pineview Gardens, Moyross. Late of Dublin and UK. Peacefully, at home. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Eileen, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, carers Tony, Niamh, Trish and Vincent, all other relatives, friends and kind neighbours. Paddy's cortege will depart his home on Friday, June 12, at 11.15am which be followed by a private cremation service in Shannon Crematorium. May he rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Louisa Kinsella (née Read) of Clomore, Hacketstown, Carlow / Croom. Peacefully at her residence on June 10 surrounded by her loving family in her 102nd year. Beloved wife of the late James; sadly missed by her loving family, Joe, Mary, Bernie, Philomena, Ann, Paddy, Theresa, Ethna and Catherine, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Due to current guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place in The Church of our Lady of the Wayside, Clonmore, on Thursday at 4.30pm and burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. A memorial Mass for Louisa will take place at a later date. May Louisa rest in peace.



The death has occurred of Patrick (Toddy) Lonergan of Raheny, Dublin, and formerly of Ballyneety, Pallas Grean, Templebraden, Co Limerick. Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at the Mater Hospital. Beloved husband of Madeleine and loving father of the late Monty; very sadly missed by his sons and daughters Pearl, Ursula, Ross, Fintan and Pheena, sons-in-law David, Khaled and John, granddaughter Sadie, brother Brendan and sisters Helen and Maria, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and good friends. Predeceased by his brother Noel. A private funeral will take place for immediate family due to government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings. A live stream of the funeral Mass will be broadcast on Friday morning at 10am via the following link. https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-paul-s-church. May he rest in peace.



The death has occurred of Elizabeth O'Connor (née Bennett) of St Conleth's Road, Walkinstown, Dublin / Golden, Tipperary / Oola. Sadly missed by her loving family, sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law and sister-in-law, relatives and friends. Due to the current restrictions, a private Mass will take place in the Church of the Blessed Sacrament, Golden on Friday at 11.30am and burial afterwards in S. Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary. Mass may be viewed online at https://www.twitch.tv/goldenparishlivestream/videos. May she rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Michael O'Donovan of Monaleen and formerly of Mayorstone. Michael died peacefully after a short illness, at Milford Care Centre. Sadly missed by his loving wife Evelyn, sons Ken and Barry, daughter Claudine, son-in-law Barry (Coffey), daughter-in-law Valerie, grandchildren, sisters Sr Cecilia (Anne) and Mary, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Predeceased by his brother Ger. In compliance with current guidelines, Michael’s funeral will be private for family members only. His funeral cortege will pass Monaleen Road on Friday at 10:50am (approx.) for family and friends. Please observe social distance. May he rest in peace.