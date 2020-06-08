Deaths in Limerick - June 8, 2020

The death has occurred of Gerard Bourke

Of Marian Place, Janesboro

Carpet fitter and former player with Garryowen FC and Young Munster RFC.

Gerard died unexpectedly at home. Beloved son of the late Teresa and Noel. Sadly missed by his loving sister Miriam, brother Jim, sister-in-law Catherine, brother-in-law Clem, nieces Jennifer and Hillary, Laura and Rachel, nephew Peter, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.

In compliance with current guidelines and with the support of Gerard’s family, his funeral will be private for family members only.

Gerard’s Funeral Cortege will pass the family home in Marian Place on Wednesday, June 10 at 10:45am (approximately) for neighbours and friends.

Please observe social distance

Messages of sympathy may be expressed: through the death notices section of www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home

The death has occurred of Bertie Collins

Of Convent Street, Abbeyfeale

Died unexpectedly on Sunday June 7, 2020. Bertie is very sadly missed by his wife Margaret, sons Michael, David and Philip, daughters-in-law Maggie and Caroline, grandchildren Chloe, Emily, Shane and Ava, sisters Eileen, Sr. Bridie, Ann and Mary, brothers Dan, Jimmy, Jerome and Mike, (Bertie is pre-deceased by his brothers Paul and Martin), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest In peace

A private family funeral will take place for immediate family due to government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings.

Requiem Mass will be live streamed on Wednesday at 11.00 a.m. on the following link:

www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish

No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to a charity of your choice.

For those who would like to pay their respects by means of standing in a guard of honour the funeral cortege will depart The Church of The Assumption, Abbeyfeale on Wednesday at 12.00 p.m. on route to Reilig Íde Naofa, Abbeyfeale.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please send Mass cards and letters of sympathy by post C/O Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick.

You may also send your condolences by email to: harnettsfuneralhome@gmail.com

The family intends to hold a memorial Mass to celebrate Bertie’s life at a later stage.

The death has occurred of Sr Rose Ann Croke

Of Cork and Limerick

Sr Rose Ann Croke passed away peacefully in her 100th year in the loving care of the staff of St Vincent's Care Home. Auburn, New South Wales. Australia.

May she rest in peace.

She will be lovingly remembered by Daly families in Tullylease and the Daly and Corbett families in Pallaskenry.

Earthly joys soon fade away,

May I awaken Lord to find you,

When there Dawn's eternal day.

The death has occurred of Mary Griffin (née Dunne)

Of 1 The Avenue, Adare

on June 7, 2020 peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Beloved wife of the Billy. Daughter of the late John and Celia. Sister of the late Eileen, Celine and Tom.

Very deeply regretted by her sorrowing children, William, Celine and John, son-in-law Martin and Áine, adoring grandchildren Dale, Emma, James, Rosemarie and Bríd, sister Marian, brothers Johnny, Tony and Pa, close cousin Patsy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, kind neighbours, the Griffin family and many friends.

Rest in peace

Removal from her home on Tuesday, June 9, at 11.30 to arrive at the Holy Trinity Church, Adare for 12 noon Private Family Funeral Mass. Burial immediately afterwards in St Nicholas' Cemetery, Adare.

Mass cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Daffy's Funeral Directors, Croom.

The death has occurred of Winifred (Ina) Haugh (née Lane)

Of Hillcrest Drive, Greystones

Winifred (Ina) died peacefully at Athlunkard Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Thomas and dearest mother of Anthony, Eugene, Gerard, David, Thomas, Winifred and Joseph. Sadly missed by her children, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters Carol and Josephine, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in peace.

In compliance with current guidelines and with the support of Winifred’s family, her funeral will be private for family members only.

Winifred’s Funeral Cortege will pass the family home in Hillcrest Drive on Wednesday, June 10 at 11:45am approximately for neighbours and friends.

Please observe social distance.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed: through the death notices section of www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

The death has occurred of Donal O'Connor

Of Cork Road, Newcastle West

Died on June 4, 2020. Brother of the late Mary. Deeply regretted by brother John, sister Betty, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

May he rest In peace.

Due to government guidelines a private funeral Mass will be held in Newcastle West Church on Wednesday, June 10 at 11.30am followed by a private burial in Monagea cemetery. Messages of sympathy can be left with rip.ie by clicking on the section below. Mass Cards and letters of sympathy may be sent to Riedy's funeral Home.

The death has occurred of Irene Weir (née Miller)

Of Tuogh, Adare

Peacefully on June 8, 2020 at Milford Care Centre. Beloved wife of the late Francis (Sonny) Weir. Sadly missed by her loving sons Colin and David, grandchildren Amaya, sister Audrey (Ruttle), brother-in-law Robert, niece Edel, nephew Raymond, cousins, relatives and friends of Adare Active Retirement, Mothers Union, Limerick Show and ICA.

Funeral cortège will start at Irene's home in Tuogh, Adare on Wednesday at 2.30 approximately for burial in Castletown Graveyard at 3.00 pm. Due to government guidelines regarding public gatherings, social distancing will apply. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Milford Hospice.

Special thanks to Adare family doctors, doctors and nurses at UHL and Milford Hospice for their excellent kindness during Irene's illness over the past three years.