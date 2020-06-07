Deaths in Limerick - June 7, 2020

The death has occurred of Seamus (Jim) Burke

Of Church Quarter, Kilfeacle, Tipperary, Annacarty, Tipperary and Limerick

On June 7, 2020. Peacefully in the tender care of all at Greenhill Nursing Home, Carrick-on-Suir. - Seamus (Jim). Deeply regretted by his loving wife Niamh (neé O’Donovan), children Jimmy, Aoife, David and Kieran, brothers and sisters Ann, Matt, Mary (Kenny) and Bill, brothers and sisters-in-law, extended family, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May he rest in peace

Due to current restrictions a private family mass will take place at the Church of the Blessed Sacrament, Golden at 11.30am on Wednesday, June 10, which may be viewed online at www.twitch.tv/goldenparishlivestream. Burial immediately afterwards in Kilfeacle Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Kathleen Downes(née Kenny)

Of Gurteen Gardens, Ballinacurra

Late member of Monument Bridge Club, Ladies Probus Group and former Lady President of Garryowen FC.

Kathleen died peacefully at Milford Care Centre. Beloved wife of the late Dessie. Sadly missed by her loving children Ger, Cyril, Suzanne and Maureen, grandchildren Kieran and Niall, Paddy and Sean, Allison, Andrew, Stephen and Kevin, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister Patsy, other relatives and friends.

Rest in peace

In compliance with current guidelines and with the support of Kathleen’s family, her funeral will be private for family members only.

Kathleen’s funeral cortege will pass the family home in Gurteen Gardens on Tuesday, June 9 at 10:15am for neighbours and friends.

Please observe social distance.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the death notices section of www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home

The death has occurred of Kathleen Quinn (née Buckley)

Of The Vee, Patrickswell and Adare

On June 6, 2020 (peacefully), at St. John's Hospital, Limerick. Wife of the late Paddy. Deeply regretted by her loving family, daughter Patricia, sons Dermot and Patrick with partner Breda, sister Mary Buckley, grandchildren Stephen, Megan, Aoife, Naoise and Cait, great grandson Tom, daughters-in-law Ger and Anne, nephews, nieces, all other relatives, friends and neighbours.

Rest in peace

Due to government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private Mass will take place on Tuesday, June 9, at 11.30am in Patrickswell Church (family only).