Deaths in Limerick - June 6, 2020

The death has occurred of Betty Ashworth (née McDonagh)

Of Ballyduff, Kerry and Thomondgate

Peacefully, at Tralee Hospice. Beloved wife of the late John Ashworth. Deeply regretted by her grandniece Therese, best friends Eileen and Maureen, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May She rest in peace

Due to government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place.

Betty's cortege will pass through Clancy Strand, en route to the Cemetery, on Tuesday, June 9 at approximately 1.45pm. Please be mindful of social distancing.

Betty's family will hold a Memorial Mass at a later date, to celebrate her life.

Those wishing to express their sympathy can send Mass cards and letters of sympathy by post to Cross' Funeral Directors.

The death has occurred of Gerard Bourke

Of Marian Place, Janesboro

Carpet fitter and former player with Garryowen FC and Young Munster RFC.

Gerard died unexpectedly at home. Beloved son of the late Teresa and Noel. Sadly missed by his loving sister Miriam, brother Jim, sister-in-law Catherine, brother-in-law Clem, nieces Jennifer and Hillary, Laura and Rachel, nephew Peter, relatives and friends.

Rest in peace.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed on www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Breeda Cunneen Moore

Of Oughterard, Inverin, Galway and Singland

Died peacefully at Galway University Hospital on Thursday, June 4 after a short illness surrounded by her family.

Predeceased by her husband Tom. Sadly missed by her sons Declan, Niall, Darra, Blake and daughter Coinín. Brothers Patrick (deceased) and Seán, sisters Marie (deceased), Nuala, Bernie and Melda. Grandchildren Delwyn, Ciafa, Ríain, Seánie, Katie, Seánie, nieces and nephews, daughters-in-law Deirdre, Mauna and Lina, son-in-law Gearóid and her many friends and kind and loving neighbours in both Oughterard and Cor na Rón.

Reposing at family home in Cor na Rón on Sunday, family and close neighbours only, due to Covid-19 restrictions.

May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Private extended family service and cremation on Monday, June 8 at Shannon Crematorium at 4pm.

The family intends to hold a gathering to celebrate Breeda's life at a later stage.

“My life force and my courage are fully restored.”

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam álainn.

The death has occurred of Edward (Terry) Hayes

Of Clare Street, Dublin Road

Peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Angela, daughters Susan and Gemma, son-in-law Mike, granddaughter Aoife, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces and friends.

May He rest in peace

Due to government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place.

Those wishing to express their sympathy can send Mass cards and letters of sympathy by post to Cross' Funeral Directors.