Deaths in Limerick - June 5, 2020

The death has occurred of Andrew Curtin

Of Ballinacurra Gardens

On June 4, 2020, unexpectedly at St Michael’s Nursing Home, Caherconlish. Beloved son of the late Michael. Our beloved Andrew will be sadly missed by his heartbroken family, his mother Anne, his brothers Jason and Michael, sister Sarah, his adoring Aunt Marie, nephews Michael, Darragh and Rhys, nieces Ella and Leah, extended family and friends.

May his gentle soul rest in peace.

Requiem Mass on Monday, June 8, 2020, in St Joseph’s Church, O’ Connell Avenue at 12noon with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery. In line with best practice taken from government advice regarding public gatherings and social distancing the number attending the requiem Mass will be limited to 25. Mass Cards and letters of sympathy can be posted to Thompson’s Funeral Directors.

The death has occurred of Maureen Fitzgerald (née O'Brien)

Of Roseville Lodge, Corbally Road,

Late of the Sandmall and the Mill Road. On June 5, 2020, peacefully in her 96th year. Beloved wife of the late Brian. Dearly loved stepmother of Fiona McLoughlin, Pam (Bachert), Brian, Linda (Mouatt) and the late David. Sadly missed by her sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, her loving grandchildren, niece June O’Brien, extended family and especially Susan and Mairead.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis.

In line with best practice taken from government advise regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place. Mass cards and letters of sympathy can be posted to Thompson’s Funeral Directors.

The death has occurred of Kathleen Frawley (née Peppard)

Of College Road, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny and Limerick City

Late of Ashurst, College Road, Kilkenny and Broad Street, Limerick City. On June 5, 2020, peacefully, in the loving care of the wonderful staff of Archersrath Nursing Home, Kilkenny. Kathleen is pre-deceased by her late husband John and is sadly missed by her loving family, daughters Noreen and Colette, sons Brian, Tom and Noel, grandchildren Martine, Karyn, Aisling, Cathy, Faye, Ellen and Sean, great-grandchildren Ralph, Evan, Morgan, Juliette, Carla, Arthur, Massey, Anna, Ed, Evie and Luke, extended family and friends.

May Kathleen Rest in Peace.

In accordance with current government guidelines regarding public gatherings a private family funeral will take place on Sunday, June 7, at 2 pm at St. Patrick's Church, Kilkenny with interment afterwards in St. Kieran's Cemetery. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for the family can do so below.

Kathleen's family would like to thank everyone for their kind support and understanding at this difficult time.

The death has occurred of Noreen Hackett (née Whelan)

Of Norwood Park, Ballysimon and Cooraclare, Clare

Peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick. Very deeply regretted by her daughters Louise and Aisling Condon, sons John and James, granddaughter Nikki, her children's father John, son-in-law Eoin Condon, daughters-in-law Linda and Erin, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. Pre deceased by her son-in-law Pat Cusack.

May She rest in peace

Due to government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place.

Noreen's cortege will pass her residence, on Monday, June 8 at approximately 11.45am. Please be mindful of social distancing.

Those wishing to express their sympathy can do so on can send Mass cards and letters of sympathy by post to Cross' Funeral Directors.

The death has occurred of Tom McKnight

Of Abbeyview, Askeaton

On June 5, 2020, predeceased by his wife Margaret. Sadly missed by his sons Morgan, Thomas, William, Kevin, Michael and Philip, daughters Caitriona, Roisin and Mairead, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May he rest in peace

In conjunction with current government guidelines and with the support of Tom's family, Tom will have a private cremation on Saturday. We ask for your understanding at this difficult time. A memorial Mass to celebrate Tom's life will be held at a future date. Messages of sympathy can be offered to the family by emailing madigans.mcknight@gmail.com.

The death has occurred of Bernadette (Bernie) Naughton (née Heffernan)

Of Corney Ring Terrace, Dromina, Cork and Dromcollogher

Peacefully at her residence, beloved daughter of the late Jack and Josie and sister of the late Marian Curtin and Kathleen O'Flynn and dear mother of Michael, Tracey, Katie and Billy. Deeply regretted by her loving sons, daughters, brother Peter, sisters Breda Clifford, Mary Jo Cussin, Ann O'Flynn, Margaret Heffernan, Cora Quilty, Carmel Kiely, Concepta Heffernan, Esther Daly and Geraldine Kenny, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren Anthony, Bronagh, Sofia, Michael, Danny and Jackson, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace

In keeping with HSE guidelines Bernie’s funeral will be private. A memorial Mass for Bernie will take place at a later date.

The death has occurred of Nora Fitzgerald

25 Templemanor Way, Walkinstown, Dublin and Mungret

On June 4, 2020, in the wonderful care of the doctors and nurses of the Hawthorn Ward, St. Vincent’s Private Hospital, Dublin. Predeceased by her parents Michael and Eileen. Sadly missed by her loving sister Mary, brother Willie, brother-in-law John, sister-in-law Maureen, nephews, nieces, grandnieces, relatives, a large circle of wonderful friends, kind neighbours and former colleagues in the Department of Foreign Affairs, Dublin.

Rest in Peace

Requiem Mass Saturday at 11.30am and burial afterwards in St. Anthony’s Cemetery, Oola. Due to the National Guidelines on Covid-19, funeral is restricted to family and close friends.