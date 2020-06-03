Deaths in Limerick - June 3, 2020

Given the current Covid-19 crisis, relatives, neighbours and friends of those who have died are reminded of the current Government advice regarding indoor and outdoor mass gatherings. Condolences and messages of sympathy can be conveyed online.

The death has occurred of Margaret Cahill (née O'Donnell) of Emmet Place, St Joseph’s Street, Limerick and formerly of Pineview Gardens., Moyross. Margaret died unexpectedly at home. Sadly missed by her loving husband Tony, children Edel and Aidan, grandchildren Nathan, Nadia and Kate, son-in-law Alex Henriques, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and her many friends. In compliance with current guidelines and with the support of Margaret’s family, her funeral will be private for family members only. May she rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Bridget Hill (née O'Sullivan) of London and formerly of Ballybeg, Oola. Died on May 31 in London. Survived by her husband Mattie, her children Liam, Mattie, Roslyn and Marie, daughters-in-law Marie and Aileen, son-in-law Gerry and Sean, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. Cremation will take place in London on Thursday, June 11. May she rest in peace



The death has occurred of Darren Noonan of Keane Street, Killalee, Limerick. Suddenly, at home. Brother of the late Robert. Dearly loved son of Mike and Kathleen. Sadly missed by his brother Edward, Edward's fiance Rachel, Rachel's daughter Anna, aunts, uncles, cousins, great circle of friends and kind neighbours. Darren's cortege will leave his home on Keane Street, on Friday, June 5. A private family funeral Mass will take place at 1pm in St John's Cathedral. The Mass will be streamed live. To view the Mass please click here. May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) O'Brien (née Rainsford) of Knocksentry, Lisnagry, Limerick in her 100 year after a long and happy life. Peggy died on June 2 peacefully at St Joseph’s Hospital, Nenagh. Predeceased by her husband Pat. Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother, sister, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends. While family would love to have everybody with them at this sad time, a private funeral will take place. Funeral Mass will be broadcast on www.castleconnellparish.ie and 106.3 FM on Thursday, June 4 at 11.30 am. Burial afterwards in Stradbally Cemetery. May Peggy rest in peace.