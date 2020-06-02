Deaths in Limerick - June 2, 2020

Given the current Covid-19 crisis, relatives, neighbours and friends of those who have died are reminded of the current Government advice regarding indoor and outdoor mass gatherings. Condolences and messages of sympathy can be conveyed online.

The death has occurred of Darren Noonan, Keane Street, Killalee.

Suddenly, at home. Brother of the late Robert. Dearly loved son of Mike and Kathleen. Sadly missed by his brother Edward, Edward's fiance Rachel, Rachel's daughter Anna, aunts, uncles, cousins, great circle of friends and kind neighbours.

Mass cards and letters of sympathy, can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Dialysis Unit of University Hospital Limerick. Funeral arrangements later.

May he rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Brian Neville, Leixlip, Kildare and formerly of Ballysteen, Pallaskenry.

Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at Connolly Hospital. Brian, beloved husband of Irene and dear father of Eoin, Cormac, Bríd and the late Rory. Sadly missed by his loving family, brothers Derek, Peter and Pat and his sister Dor (Dorothy), his daughter-in-law Sandra, his grandchildren Aoife, Ciarán and Conor, his brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and former collegues at Unidare.

Those who would have liked to attend Brian’s funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, can leave personal messages for the family on RIP.ie or on https://www.cunninghamsfunerals.com/death-notices

Brian’s funeral Mass may be viewed here on Thursday, June 4, at 11am.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam

The death has occurred of Eileen Kearnes (née O'Sullivan) of Swindon and formerly of Ardagh.

Survived by her husband Joe, sons Joseph, Kevin and Chris, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and sisters Joan O'Connor and Nora Murphy, brothers Danny, Mike, John, Mossy and Pat, relatives and friends.

Cremation will take place in Swindon this Friday, June 5. Messages of condolence can be offered on RIP.ie May she rest in peace.