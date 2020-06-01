Deaths in Limerick - June 1, 2020

The death has occurred of David (DAVE) Walsh of Duntryleague, Galbally. Formerly of Carraturk, Ballylanders.

Deeply regretted by his loving twin sisters Mary Gladman (London) and Esther Ryan (Knocklong); brothers-in-law Les Gladman and Dan Ryan; nephews Sean Gladman, TJ, Donie and David Ryan, nieces Martina (Geary) and Jackie (Mc Namara), grand-nephews, grand-nieces, extended family, cousins, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends, especially in Ballylanders and also in Farming and GAA circles.

Funeral Arrangements Later.

The death has occurred of John (Jack) Higgins of Ballingarry, Limerick. Formerly of Athea.

Predeceased by his wife Mary neé (Gregg). Beloved father of Maurice, James, John and Marie; grandfather of Eve, Cian and Clodagh; father-in-law of Anne and Ita.

Sadly missed by his family and brothers Willie, Pa and Jim, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, very good neighbours, wonderful carers and a wide circle of friends.

John’s funeral cortege will leave his residence on Tuesday, (June 2) at 11.30am for 12 noon Requiem Mass (strictly private) at the Church of The Immaculate Conception, Ballingarry.

Burial afterwards in St Mary's new Cemetery.

John’s Funeral Mass will be streamed online and can be viewed at www.churchservices.tv/Ballingarry

The death has occurred of Mary Cagney (née Fitzgibbon) of Morenane House, Granagh.

Predeceased by her brother Seán and sister Kay (Horgan).

Deeply regretted by her loving husband John; sons William and Johnny; daughters Maura (Griffin) and Sharon; grandchildren Noa, Saoirse, Cathal, Erine, Conor and Clodagh, son-in-law Brendan, daughters-in-law Christelle and Claire, brother Tony, sisters Helen (Cullinane) and Norina (Sheehan), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Requiem Mass (strictly private) will take place at midday on Wednesday (June 3) at St. Peter & Paul's Church Banogue with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

The death has occurred (at University Hospital, Limerick) of Teresa Woodland of Claughaun Avenue, Garryowen, Limerick.

Feeply regretted by sisters Angela, Carmel, Helen, brothers in law Sean and Terry, nephew, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces.

A private Mass will take place, for family only, in St John's Cathedral, on Tuesday, (June 2) at 11am.

The death has occurred of Jeremiah (Jerry) Lawlor of The Square, Ballyduff, Kerry. Formerly of Abbeyfeale, Limerick. Retired member of An Garda Siochana.

Deeply regretted by his wife Kathleen, sons John, Brian, Killian and Aidan, daughters-in-law Taryn, Marianne, Sabrina and Roisín, grandchildren, Anna, Finnán, Oisín, Órlagh, Ruairí and Maeve, brothers John and Tom, sisters Mary and Ellen, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

A live stream of Jerry's Requiem Mass (strictly privateO will be shown on SS Peter & Paul's Church website on Wednesday (June 3) at 11am – see www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-peter-and-st-paul-church-ballyduff