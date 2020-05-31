Deaths in Limerick - May 31, 2020

Given the current Covid-19 crisis, relatives, neighbours and friends of those who have died are reminded of the current Government advice regarding indoor and outdoor mass gatherings. Condolences and messages of sympathy can be conveyed online.

The death has occurred of Jeremiah (Jerry) Lawlor, The Square, Ballyduff, Kerry / Abbeyfeale and late of An Garda Siochana.

Peacefully, at his home. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Kathleen, sons John, Brian, Killian and Aidan, daughters-in-law Taryn, Marianne, Sabrina and Roisín, grandchildren, Anna, Finnán, Oisín, Órlagh, Ruairí and Maeve, brothers John and Tom, sisters Mary and Ellen, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

A private family funeral will take place for Jerry with a memorial Mass being celebrated at a later date for all to attend. A live stream of Jerry's Requiem Mass will be shown on SS Peter & Paul's Church website on Wednesday at 11am here

Please use the condolence page on RIP.ie as an option to offer your sympathies.

The death has occurred of Teresa Woodland, Claughaun Avenue, Garryowen.

Died peacefully, under the care of the staff of University Hospital Limerick. Deeply regretted by sisters Angela, Carmel, Helen, brothers in law Sean and Terry, nephew, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces.

A private Mass will take place, for family only, in St John's Cathedral, on Tuesday, June 2, at 11am.

May she rest in peace.