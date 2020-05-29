Deaths in Limerick - May 29, 2020

Given the current Covid-19 crisis, relatives, neighbours and friends of those who have died are reminded of the current Government advice regarding indoor and outdoor mass gatherings. Condolences and messages of sympathy can be conveyed online.

The death has occurred of Maureen Sexton (née Brosnahan), Templeglantine.

Maureen, wife of the late Tom and mother of the late Mary, passed away peacefully on Thursday in the care of her family, at the home of her daughter Eileen, Gabriel Quinn and family in Askeaton, where Maureen resided for the past fourteen years.

Maureen is very sadly missed by her daughters Noreen (Fitzgerald) and Eileen (Quinn), sons Eamon, Toss, Seán, Anthony and Dan, sons-in-law Gabriel and Liam, daughters-in-law Noran, Michelle, Annette, Helen and Edel, her sixteen grandchildren, especially Michael and Ciara, great-grandson, sisters, brother, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

A Private Family Funeral will take place for immediate family due to Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings. For those who would like to pay their respects by means of standing in a guard of honour the funeral cortege will depart Abbeyfeale on Saturday at 1.30 p.m.to arrive at The Church of The Most Holy Trinity Templeglantine at 2pm. Requiem Mass will then be live streamed on Saturday at 2pm here

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book at the bottom of this page or send Mass cards and letters of sympathy by post C/O Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick. You may also send your condolences by email to: harnettsfuneralhome@gmail.com

The family intends to hold a Memorial Mass to celebrate Maureen’s life at a later stage. May she rest in peace.

The death has occurred of John Ryan, Sherwood Estate, Newcastle West.

Deeply regretted by his loving mother Kathleen, brothers Patrick, Mike, Dermot, James and Christy, sisters Mary and Kathleen, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

In accordance with government guidelines a private family funeral mass will take place on Monday, June 1, in Newcastle West Church at 11.30 am. A private family burial will take place afterwards in Calvery Cemetery. Messages of sympathy can be offered on the condolence section of RIP.ie Mass cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Riedy's Undertakers. May he rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Mary Keogh (née Murphy), Galtee View, Hospital.

Peacefully, at her residence on May 28. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Jim, sons Michael and Jimmy, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

Due to the Covid-19 directive on public gatherings Mary’s funeral will be private. You can express your condolences on RIP.ie or send them to O’ Leary’s Funeral Undertakers, Main Street, Hospital (061) 383204. Jim and his family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time. May she rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Brendan Hayes, Canton, Georgia, USA and formerly of Salthill and Glin.

At home in Canton in his 82nd year. Pre-deceased by his son Bobby, parents Robert and Josephine , brothers Cyril and Joe and by his sister Teresa Holian.

Dearly beloved husband of Mary for 57 years, much loved father of David (Connie) Hayes, Carol (Steve) Ference, Colleen (Brandt) Winslette and Suzanna (Ken) Lyle. Deeply mourned and sadly missed by his wife and children, sisters Eleanor Horton, Maura Hayes and Anne Haverty, grandchildren Patrick, Natalie and Josie Hayes, Brooke and Jake Ference, Kathleen,Walker and Olivia Winslette, Mary Kate Hayes and Sara Anne Hayes, extended family and many friends.

The family of Brendan Hayes wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Dr. Volas-Redd, Georgia Cancer Specialists and Homestead Hospice for taking such great care of him. A private funeral Mass will be celebrated on June 1 at St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Roswell, Georgia. Those who would like to attend the funeral but cannot do so as a result of restriction on public gatherings are invited to leave a message of sympathy on RIP.ie May he rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Lisa Egan, Lower Carey's Road, Limerick city and late of Fulflex.

Lisa died peacefully at home. Beloved mother of Laura, Barry, Ian and Olive Murphy and adored Nana to Leon and Arianna. Deeply regretted by her sister Olive, nephew John,daughter-in-law Brenda, relatives, neighbours and her many friends.

In compliance with current guidelines and with the support of Lisa's family, her funeral will be private for family members only. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre, Home Care Team.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the RIP.ie condolence section, through the death notices section of www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home. May she rest in peace.