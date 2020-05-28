Deaths in Limerick - May 28, 2020

Given the current Covid-19 crisis, relatives, neighbours and friends of those who have died are reminded of the current Government advice regarding indoor and outdoor mass gatherings. Condolences and messages of sympathy can be conveyed online.

The death has occurred of Jack Scanlan, Embury Close, Adare, and Banogue.

Peacefully after a short illness at Nenagh General Hospital. Beloved husband of the late Maureen. Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing son Pat, daughters Eileen (Hannon) and Louise (O'Connor), daughter-in-law Elaine, sons-in-law Paul and Dan, adoring grandchildren David, Ellie, Kate, Sarah, Jane, Claire, Rory and Bill, sister-in-law Peg, brother-in-law Moss, cousin Nora, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and his many friends.

Remains arriving on Saturday at the Holy Trinity Church in Adare at noon for a private family Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in Banogue Cemetery. Due to Covid-19 regulations Mass will be for family only. Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. May he rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Niall O'Grady Gardenfield, Bruree, and Raheen.

Following an accident. Beloved husband of Kim. Dearly loved father of Michael and Freya. Much loved son of Siobhan and the recently deceased Tony. Regretted by his aunts, uncles, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, mother-in-law Marion, cousins and a large circle of friends.

In line with best practice taken from government advise regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place. Mass Cards and letters of sympathy can be posted to Thompson Funeral Directors. May he rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Frances O'Doherty (née O'Loughlin), Shannon Lawn, North Circular Road.

Peacefully at University Hospital Limerick. Beloved wife of Matt. Dearly loved mother of Gerard, Charlotte, Carole and Michele. Sister of the late Marie and John. Sadly missed by her daughter-in-law Joan, sons-in-law Patrick, Peter and Tony, grandchildren, sisters Josephine and Charlotte, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

In line with best practice taken from government advise regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place. Mass Cards and letters of sympathy can be posted to Thompson Funeral Directors. May she rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Brendan P. Hayes, Huntsfield, Dooradoyle and formerly of Dromin.

Unexpectedly, but peacefully, at St Vincent's Hospital, Dublin. Predeceased by his mother Josephine (Ciss), his father, Jeremiah, his sister (recently deceased) Norita. Very deeply regretted by his loving partner Eileen, his brothers Dermot and John, his sister Geraldine (O'Rourke), sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nephew, nieces, grandnephews, cousins, relatives, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends.

In line with the directives and good practice and with the support of Brendan’s family, his funeral will arrive to the Church of The Holy Trinity, Dromin, Sunday morning for 11am Requiem Mass which will be confined to family and close friends followed by cremation afterwards at Shannon Crematorium.

You may, if you wish, submit your condolence in the open condolence book below or by phone to Daffy's 063-98000 or you can e-mail it through to daffyscondolences@gmail.com at any time. Letters of sympathy and Mass cards can be posted to Daffy’s Funeral Directors Kilmallock. May he rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Anne Marie Grogan (née Coy) Woodlawn Park, Ballysimon, and formerly Templemore.

Sadly mourned by her husband Charlie and her family Deirdre, Elaine, Catriona, Martina and Ciara, sons-in-law, grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to the Covid-19 Directive on public gatherings a private funeral will take place. You can express your condolences via the condolence page on RIP.ie Charlie and family thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time. May she rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Kenneth (Ken) Brislane, Wellesley Court, Clancy Strand, and late of Ranks and Krups.

Peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick. Beloved husband of the late Betty. Dearly loved father of Karl, Gerald and Elizabeth. Sadly missed by daughters-in-law Ann and Sue, son-in-law Richard, grandchildren, great-grandson Conor, brother Reg, sister-in-law Dot, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Irish Kidney Association. In line with best practice taken from government advise regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place. Cards and letters of sympathy can be posted to Thompson Funeral Directors. May he rest in peace.