Deaths in Limerick - May 26, 2020

The death has occurred of Ann Tobin (née Shinners) of Mount Rivers Lodge, Castlemungret, Mungret, Limerick. Formerly of Cork Road, Newport, Tipperary and Baltimore, Cork. Late of Heiton Buckley, Ballysimon and Neodata Services, Limerick.

Beloved wife and best buddy to Ger, sister of the late Jimmy. Sadly missed by her brothers Dick and Tony, sister Irene, sister-in-law Maura, brother-in-law Stanley, nephews, nieces, extended family, friends.

House private. No flowers please, donations, if desired, to Pieta House.

A private funeral will take place.

The death has occurred of James (Emsy) Ryan P of Fedamore, Limerick. Formerly of Toem, Cappawhite, Tipperary.

Predeceased by his father Mick, mother Mary, brother Larry and daughter Marion. Deeply missed by his wife Inta; sons Desmond, Jimmy and Joe and their mother Mary; brothers Mike, Johnny and Dan; stepdaughters Marine and Narine; grandchildren Adriana, Melinda, Mikaela, Damien and Noah, mother-in-law Janina, sons-in-law Julian and Eugene, daughter-in-law Valerie, partners Raquel and Maeve, sisters-in-law Anna, Joan and Therese, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and extended family.

Reposing at Whites Funeral Home, Cappawhite on Wednesday from 5.30pm to 7pm with remains arriving in Our Lady of Fatima Church, Cappawhite on Thursday for Requiem Mass (strictly Friday) at 11.30am.

Burial afterwards in Cappawhite Cemetery.

James’ Funeral Mass will be streamed online at http://funeralslive.ie/jim-emsy-ryan/

The death has occurred (peacefully at Ennis Road Care Facility) of Anne Mulholland of Farranshone Terrace, Farranshone, Limerick. Formerly Convent of Mercy community and teacher at Scoil Carmel.

Beloved Aunt of Jennifer-Anne and Diarmaid. Deeply regretted by grand-niece Ruby and grand-nephews Joe and Sam, relatives and many friends.

Anne's Funeral Cortege will pass her home on Farranshone Terrace on Wednesday (May 27) at 11:45am (approx.) for neighbours and friends

In compliance with current guidelines her Funeral will be private and a Memorial Mass and celebration of life will take place at a later date.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Beechwood House Nursing Home) of Maureen Farrell of Clifton Ville, Ennis Road, Limerick.

Beloved daughter of the late Patrick and Maureen. Sister of the late Garrett. Sadly missed by her sister Una Collins, brother-in-law Michael, nephew James, nieces Michelle and Deirdre, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family and friends.

In line with best practice taken from government advise regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place.

The death has occurred of Bibi (Bridget) Dillon (née Enright) of Leitrim East, Moyvane, Kerry. Formerly of Ballyhahill, Limerick.

Beloved wife of Patrick (Dromerin) and devoted mother of Adam, Patrick and Ava. Sadly missed by her loving family, relatives, neighbours and dear friends.

A private Funeral Mass will take place in St. Mary's Church, Listowel on Wednesday (May 27) at 11.30am, which will be streamed live on www.listowelparish.com.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit University Hospital Kerry.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Geraldine Aherne (née Rockett) of Castleroberts, Adare. Late of Janesboro, Limerick.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Mike; sons Eoin, Gearoid, and Paraic; daughter-in-law Nina, sisters Mary, Helen, Margaret and brother Patrick; sisters-in-law Myra and Joan, brothers-in-law Jimmy and Jim, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large community of close friends.

Geraldine’s funeral will take place on Thursday,(May 28) at 12pm. It will be streamed online at www.adareparish.ie.