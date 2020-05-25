Deaths in Limerick - May 25, 2020

The death has occurred of Frank (Foncey) Caulfield

Of Reidy Court, Garryowen

Late of Mattersons and Limerick Corporation

Peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick. Pre deceased by his wife Breda and son David. Very deeply regretted by his sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace

Due to government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place.

Those wishing to express their sympathy can do so below or can send Mass cards and letters of sympathy by post to Cross' Funeral Directors.

The death has occurred of Tommy Delaney

Of Singland Road, Ballysimon

Formerly of Fairgreen, Fairview Rangers and St Joseph’s Hospital

Tommy died unexpectedly at St. Vincent’s Hospital, Dublin. Beloved husband of Mary and dearest father of Kieran, Juliette and the late Diarmuid. Sadly missed by his loving wife and children, grandchildren Ciara, Cillian, Ava and Thomas, sisters, brothers, daughter-in-law Marie, son-in-Law Todd, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and his many friends.

Rest in peace

In compliance with current guidelines and with the support of his family, the funeral will be private. Tommy’s funeral cortege will leave his home on Singland Road on Friday, May 29, at 10:40am for neighbours and friends.

Please observe social distancing

House private.

Requiem Mass will be broadcast on the following link from 11am on Friday: https://www.churchservices.tv/limerickcathedral

Family flowers only; donations, if desired, to Cancer Research

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the death notices section of www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

The death has occurred of William (Liam) Godfrey

Of Ballynagarde, Ballyneety

Late of Irish Cement

Peacefully, at his home, surrounded by his loving wife and family. Predeceased by his son Charles, brother Dan and sister Maura.

Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Kathleen, sons John and Liam, daughters Noreen Connolly, Sylvia Kiniry and Corinne Vaughan, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, 14 adoring grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, brother Noel, sisters Noreen, Breda and Kathleen, nieces, nephews and extended family.

May he rest in peace

Funeral cortege will pass through Ballyneety village, on Tuesday, May 26 at 11.45am.

Due to government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place.

Those wishing to express their sympathy can send Mass cards and letters of sympathy by post to Cross' Funeral Directors.

The death has occurred of Michael Lynch

Of Cosgrave Park, Moyross

Late of Prospect Hill. Formerly of Irish Pride Bakeries. On May 24, 2020 suddenly at Limerick University Hospital. Son of the late Joe and Maisie Lynch of Prospect Hill, Limerick. Granda to the late Kayla-May. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Jacqui (Clancy), sons Dermot, Cian and Dylan, daughters Ornaith and Caoimhe, adoring grandchildren Jack, Séan and Conor, son-in-law Pádraig, daughter-in-law Shauna, parents-in-law Jack and Bridie Clancy, brothers Kem and John, sisters Noelle, June, Maria and Pauline, godson Eoin, nephews nieces, relatives, friends and work colleagues in Irish Pride Bakeries, Limerick.

May he rest in peace

In line with best practice taken from government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place. Mass cards and letters of sympathy can be posted to Thompson Funeral Directors.

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Betty) McNamara (née McNamara)

Of Abbeyvale, Corbally

Late of Abbeyvale, Corbally and Bishop Street, Limerick and St Mary's senior choir.

Betty, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family. Much loved mother of Eileen, Brian, Kevin and Yvonne.

Predeceased by her father Michael (Sig) McNamara and her mother Mary (née Keyes) brothers Martin, Sean and Richard her sisters Bridie and Maura her son-in-law Seán Higgins and her daughter-in-law Deirdre McNamara (née Laide).

Survived by her brother Michael and sisters Teresa Cross and Francis McNamara sadly missed by her son-in-law David Ryan and daughter-in-law Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and her much loved grandchildren Kate, Barry, Niall, Nicole and Grace.

Betty will be missed by her cousins,nieces, nephews her neighbours and a wide circle of friends and relatives.

Rest in peace Mam

You were one in a million

Now it's Time to

"Dwell in Marble Halls" Mam

Due to government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place on Wednesday, May 27 at 11am.

Those wishing to express their sympathy can do so on rip.ie condolence section or can send Mass cards and letters of sympathy by post to Cross' funeral directors.

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Quaid

Of Knight Street, Ballingarry

On May 24, 2020.

Peacefully, at his home, after a short illness, surrounded by his loving wife and family. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, sons Anthony, Michael, Aidan, and Mark, daughters Siobhan, Marie and Louise, adoring grandchildren Cathal, Aoife, Tara, Katelin, Conor, Aine, Lucy, Muireann and Liam, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Rest in peace

Remains arriving on Tuesday for 12noon requiem Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballingarry, with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Due to Covid-19 guidelines, funeral Mass will be restricted for family only. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date.

Funeral Mass will be streamed live on https://www.churchservices.tv

Mass cards and letters of sympathy can be posted to Daffy’s Funeral Directors, Croom.

The death has occurred of Peggy (Margaret) Waters (née Brouder)

Of Carrigans, Ballinfull, Sligo and Athea, Limerick

On May 24, 2020, peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital. Peggy (Margaret) (nee Brouder, Athea, ) wife of the late Gus; Sadly missed by her loving sons Ciaran and Enda, daughters in law Karen and Mary, grandchildren, brother Connie (Co Limerick), sister in law Nan (Co Galway), brother in law Chris (New York) nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

A private funeral will take place, due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Those wishing to convey a message of sympathy can do so on the condolence section below. A memorial Mass for Peggy will be held at a later date.