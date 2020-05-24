Deaths in Limerick - May 24, 2020

The death has occurred of Geraldine Gammell

Of Syacamore Drive, Bruff

On May 24, 2020, passed away peacefully at her residence. Sadly missed by her daughters Tina and her partner and Elaine, grandchildren Sean, Holly and Lara, brother, sisters, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family and good neighbours and friends.

May she rest in peace

In compliance with current guidelines and with the support of her family the funeral will be private. Geraldine's funeral cortege will leave her residence and pass through Sycamore Drive, Tuesday May 26, at 10.30am approximately, for neighbours and friends, please observe social distancing. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed at 11am on bruffparish.ie

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolences section (below), or by post to Butler's Funeral Directors, Main St., Bruff, Co. Limerick. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre or The Irish Cancer Society

The death has occurred of Teresa O'Brien

Of Woodlawn Park, Ballysimon Road

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Teresa O'Brien, who passed away peacefully, at Corbally House Nursing Home, following a long illness. Sadly missed by her loving husband Oliver, son Stephen, daughters Caroline, Terri, Antoinette and Susan, brother Christie, sister Rosie, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren Cian, Niamh, Peter, Sean, Ella and Grace, extended family, relatives and her dear life long friends. Family flowers only donations if desired to the Alzheimers society.

May she rest in peace

Due to goverment guidelines regarding public gatherings, Teresa's family will hold a private family funeral.

Funeral Mass will be streamed live on Wednesday, May 27 at 11am.

To view the Mass, visit https://www.churchservices.tv/limerickcathedral.

Those wishing to express their sympathy can send Mass cards and letters of sympathy by post to Cross' Funeral Directors.

The death has occurred of Ann O'Keeffe (née Hourigan)

Of Ballingarry

Ann passed away, at home, on Saturday May 23, 2020. Predeceased by her daughter Sarah. Deeply regretted by her loving husband John, sons Patrick and Aaron, daughters Annette (Cunningham) and Hazel (Delea), grandchildren Caoimhe, Jamie, Donagh, Aishling, Sam, Abbie, Carly, Sadie and Evie, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunt, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of James (Emsy) Ryan P

Of Fedamore and Tipperary

On May 22, 2020, suddenly at home; predeceased by his father Mick, mother Mary, brother Larry and daughter Marion. Beloved husband, brother, father, grandfather and uncle. Deeply missed by his wife Inta, sons Desmond, Jimmy and Joe and their mother Mary, brothers Mike, Johnny and Dan, stepdaughters Marine and Narine, grandchildren Adriana, Melinda, Mikaela, Damien and Noah, mother-in-law Janina, sons-in-law Julian and Eugene, daughter-in-law Valerie, partners Raquel and Maeve, sisters-in-law Anna, Joan and Therese, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and extended family, loved and missed by all.