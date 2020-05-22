Deaths in Limerick - May 22, 2020

The death has occurred of Hannah McNamara (née Murphy)

Of Ballyine, Newcastle West

Died on May 22, 2020, peacefully at Beechwood House Nursing Home. Deeply Regretted by her stepsons, Eamon, Seamus and John, sister-in-law Winne, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace

In accordance with government guidelines, a private funeral Mass will take place on Sunday, May 24, at Newcastle West Church at 10.30am. Private burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery. Mass cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Riedy's undertakers.

The death has occurred of P.J. O'Riordan

Of Ballinvirick, Askeaton

Peacefully after a short illness in Milford Care Centre.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Deirdre (née Collins) , son Bryan, daughters Louise and Aoife, parents Jim and Mary O'Riordan , brothers Dermot and Kieran, sister Michelle Shorten, father-in-law George Collins, brother-in-law Ian, sister-in-law Eileen, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends especially all those in Newcastle West Cycling Club.

May he rest in peace

The funeral cortege will leave the family residence on Saturday May 23 at 11.30am approx to St.James' Church, Cappagh for 12noon requiem Mass. A private Cremation will follow afterwards.

The death has occurred of Patsy Olsthoorn (née Wood)

Of Lower Park, Corbally, Limerick

Formerly of Dublin Road

Patsy died peacefully at UHL on May 21, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John and dearest mother of Marian, Adrian, Bernard, Corry, Ludwina, Jan, Yvonne, Lisa, Elaine and Gerrit. Adored granny to her 30 grandchildren. Sadly missed by her loving brother Hiram, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, great grandchildren, the extended Wood and Olsthoorn families, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

In compliance with current guidelines and with the support of her family, the funeral will be private. No flowers please donations if desired to Milford Day Care Centre.

Patsy’s Funeral Cortege will pass through Lower Park on Saturday May 23 at 10.45am (approx.) for neighbours and friends. Please observe social distance.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the death notices section of www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.