Deaths in Limerick - May 21, 2020

The death has occurred (peacefully at of St. Camillus' Hospital) of Denis Moloney of St Joseph's Street, Limerick. Formerly of Park Avenue Adare.

Brother of the late Donald and Ann. Very deeply regretted by his brother Michael, sisters Mary and Theresa, nephews Martin and Andrew, niece Annmarie, other relatives and friends.

A private funeral will take place, due to government advice regarding public gatherings and with the agreement of the family.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Hospice) of Laura O'Donovan (née Ryan) of Keyes Row, Athlunkard Street, Limerick. Late of Island Road, Limerick & Honorary Vice President, Shannon RFC.

Beloved wife of the late Jim and dearest mother of Jean (Rowan), Niall, Fiona (Sherlock) and Gail (Slater). Sadly missed by her loving brother Eric, sons-in-law John, Robert and James, daughter-in-law Cathy, her ten grandchildren, three great granddaughters, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

In compliance with current guidelines and with the support of her family, the funeral will be for immediate family only.

Laura’s cortege will pass through Athlunkard Street on (Friday May 22) at 1.45pm for neighbours and friends.

Donations in lieu of flowers to Milford Hospice.

The death has occurred of Tommy McMahon of Hyde Road, Ballinacurra Weston, Limerick. Late of 12th Battalion, Sarsfield Barracks.

Dearest father of Sharon, Tanya, Joanne, Thomas, Francis & Trevor, Sadly missed by his wife Teresa, children, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law,, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Ahead of a private Funeral, Tommy’s cortege will pass his home on Hyde Road on Saturday (May 23) at 11.30am approximately.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Milford Hospice.

The death has occurred of Catherine (Kay) Barry (née Fitzpatrick) Glenview Drive, Shelbourne Park, Limerick. Late of William Todd & Co.

Beloved wife of the late David. Sadly missed by her loving sisters Nora & Mary, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends.

Ahead of a private Funeral service, Kay’s Funeral Cortege will pass through Shelbourne Park on Saturday (May 23) at 12.45pm.