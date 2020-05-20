Deaths in Limerick - May 20, 2020

The death has occurred of Catherine (Kay) Barry (née Fitzpatrick)

Of Glenview Drive, Shelbourne Park, Limerick City

Late of William Todd and Co

Kay died peacefully at home. Beloved wife of the late David. Sadly missed by her loving sisters Nora and Mary, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

In compliance with current guidelines and with the support of her family, the funeral will be private.

Kay’s Funeral cortege will pass through Shelbourne Park on Saturday May 23 at 12.45pm (approximately) for neighbours and friends. Please observe social distance.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed: through the death notices section of www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

The death has occurred of Sue Dempsey (née Corry)

Of Rushdale Drive, Clareview and Kildysart, Clare

Formerly of Kildysart, Co. Clare and Roches Stores

Peacefully, at Cahercalla Hospice, on her late husband's eighth anniversary. Beloved wife of the late Paddy (late of the ESB, Ardnacrusha) Much loved mother of John and Patrick. Sadly missed by her sons, adoring grandchildren Conor, Aisling, Gavin and Rachel, daughters-in-law Josephine and Colette, sisters Francis, Mary and Sr. Catherine, nephews, nieces, the extended Corry and Dempsey families, kind neighbours and friends.

May she rest in peace

A private funeral will take place, due to government advice regarding public gatherings and with the agreement of the family. Mass cards and letters of sympathy, can be posted to Cross' Funeral Directors.

Sue's cortege, will pass the family home, on Rushdale Drive, Thursday, May 21 at approximately 12.30pm, for those wishing to pay their respects, while adhering to the current Covid–19 recommendations with respect to social distancing.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Cahercalla Hospice.

The death has occurred of Mary (May) Graham (née Walsh)

Of College Park, Corbally

On May 19, 2020, peacefully, at Limerick University Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Austin. Dearly loved mother of John, Colette, Austin, Gerry and Dermot. Sadly missed by her daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Billy, sisters Betty, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May she rest in peace

In line with best practice taken from government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place. Mass Cards and letters of sympathy can be posted to Thompson Funeral Directors.

The death has occurred of John J Linehan

Of Farrihy, Dromcollogher, and Cork

John J Linehan passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his son Jim. John is sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, sons John, Simon and Gerard, daughters Catherine, Frances, Martha, Mary, Charlotte and Eileen, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers- in-law sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam

A private family service will take place for immediate family due to Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings. There will be a private Requiem mass in St. Bartholomew's Church, Dromcollogher this evening May 20 at 7.30 pm. The funeral cortage will leave Dromcollogher travelling up Knockacraig passing by his residence and travelling on to Tullylease New Cemetery, anyone who wishes to give his family their support along the route on his final journey may do so while adhering to social distancing.

The death has occurred of Laura O’Donovan (née Ryan)

Of Keyes Row, Athlunkard Street, Limerick City

Late of Island Road, Limerick and the honorary vice-president of Shannon RFC

Laura passed away peacefully at Milford Hospice. Beloved wife of the late Jim, dearest mother of Jean (Rowan), Niall, Fiona (Sherlock) and Gail (Slater). Sadly missed by her loving brother Eric, sons-in-law John, Robert and James, daughter-in-law Cathy, her ten grandchildren, three great granddaughters, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

In compliance with current guidelines and with the support of her family, the funeral will be for immediate family only. To honour the wonderful care she received at Milford Hospice her family would like donations to Milford in lieu of flowers.

Laura’s cortege will pass through Athlunkard Street on Friday May 22 at 1:45pm for neighbours and friends. Please adhere to social distancing.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the death notices section of www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

The death has occurred of Nora O'Shaughnessy (née Ring)

Of Coolbane Mills, Freemount, Cork and Limerick

On May 19, 2020, peacefully in the care of Nazareth family, Nora (née Ring, Ballinaguila), beloved wife of the late Ben, Coolbane Mills and dearly loved mother of Eileen, Catherine, Teresa and Margo. Deeply mourned by her daughters, grandchildren Damien, Ronan, Isabel, Ben, Rachel, Katie and Grace, sons-in-law Donal Buckley, Paul Coburn and Jim Seward, nephews, nieces, Ring, Sheehan and Walsh families, Elmary and Miriam, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace

In accordance with HSE guidelines Nora's funeral will take place privately. Nora's Funeral Mass will be streamed on churchtv.ie and select Freemount on Thursday at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to Tullylease Old Cemetery