Deaths in Limerick - May 19, 2020

The death has occurred of Michael Ryan of The Willows, Kilduff, Pallasgreen, Limerick.

formerly of Ballytrasna, Old Pallas and McAlpines London, England, eldest son of the late Mick and Julia Ryan.

Sadly missed by his brothers Pat and Tom; sisters Nancy (MacSharry), Sheila and Tess; sister-in-law Mary; brother-in-law Andy; his nieces and nephews, cousins near and far, his kind neighbours and wide circle of friends in Ireland and the UK.

Funeral Mass (strictly private) will be held in Nicker Church on Friday, May 22 at 11.30am, followed by burial in Doon Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Robert Rice of The Gables, Rathbane, Limerick.

Brother of the late Stephen. Very deeply regretted by his loving daughters Rebecca and Emma, grandson Leon, mother Anna, father Stephen, partner Vivienne, stepson Stephen, brother Alan, sister-in-law Debbie, nephews Sean and Evan, other relatives and a large circle of friends.

Funeral arrangements to be announced later.

The death has occurred of Jim Keane of Shelbourne Gardens, Farranshone, Limerick. Late of Nite Owls.

Beloved husband of Aileen and dearest father of Shauna, Callum and Ellie Mae. Adored grandad to Sonny, Logan, Cole, Ezme and Amelia.

Sadly missed by his wife and children, their partners John Kevin, Brid and Ronan; his brothers Mike, Gerry and Ray, sisters Barbara, Rosaleen, Geraldine and Sylvia, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and his very many friends.

In compliance with current guidelines Jim’s funeral will be immediate family only.