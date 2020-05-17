Deaths in Limerick, May 17, 2020

The death has occurred (peacefully in the Bons Secours, Hospital) Tralee of Ita Stamp (née Carroll) of Cedarville, Abbeyfeale, Limerick. Formerly of Milleen, Rockchapel, County Cork.

Wife of the late Bill and sister of the late Jo, John, Molly, Paddy, Andy, Julia, Michael, Nonie, Tom and Jim.

Deeply regretted by her loving nephews, nieces, grand nephews , grand nieces , relatives great friends and neighbours.

In accordance with public health guidelines. Ita’s funeral will take place privately.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Sarah Madigan (née Griffin) of Monaleen Heights, Castletroy, Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Kevin and dearest mother of Mary (Jones), Patrick, Gemma (Guerin), Eilís (Corbett), Joanne (Whitfield) and the late Donough (Denis).

Sadly missed by her loving family, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, her eleven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, the extended O’Madagáin and Griffin families and friends.

Sarah’s Funeral Cortege will pass her home in Monaleen Heights on Monday (May 18), at 11.30am for neighbours & friends to pay their respects while observing social distance.

Requiem Mass will be streamed online from 12 noon at http://funeralslive.ie/sarah-madigan/.

The death has occurred of Marie Darcy (née Joyce) of Shanabooly Road, Ballynanty, Limerick.

Sadly missed by her daughter Antoinette and her partner Derek, her son Robert and his family, grandchildren, great-granddaughter Harley-Marie, sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Marie's Funeral cortege, will pass the family home, on Shanabooly Road at 12.15pm on Monday (May 18), for those wishing to pay their respects, while adhering to the current Covid–19 recommendations with respect to social distancing.

A private funeral will take place afterwards.

The death has occurred of Fanahan O'Brien of Carrickaroche, Galbally, Limerick.

Predeceased by his brother James (Sutton, London) and Nora (Hayes, Emly).

Survived by his wife Jean, son Daniel, daughter Sinéad (Connelly, Mitchelstown), sister Eileen, brother Donal, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Jasmin, Helen and Evan, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Requiem Mass (strictly private) on Monday at 11am in Galbally Church. Burial afterwards in the local Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Care Centre) of Thomas Kenny of Main Street, Hospital, Limerick and Streatham, London.

Eldest son of the late John and Mary Kenny. Beloved partner of Gillian and step-father of Sally, Paul, partners John and Jane, and their children.

Sadly missed by his brother John, his sisters Anne, Joan and Deirdre, his sister-in-law Margie, his nieces and nephews, uncles, aunts, cousins, neighbours and wide circle of friends in Ireland and the UK.

A private Funeral Mass will take place on Monday (May 18) at 11.30am in Saint John the Baptist Church, Hospital, Limerick, followed by burial in St Coolan’s Graveyard, Tuamgraney, County Clare.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Care Centre) of Brendan (Jacko) Lewis of Glenfield, Kilmallock.

Son of the late Ellen and Francis (Joe), brother of the late Marie, Mary, Ellen, Bernie, Patricia, James, Christopher, Francis and Patrick.

Beloved husband of Bernie, much loved father of Fiona and Brendan and his grandchildren, Eoghan and Saoirse.

Adored brother to Michael, Johnny, Pauline, Annette and Teresa. Missed by his many nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters in-law, son in-law, cousins, relatives, kind neighbours, his many friends and his former colleagues at Kilmallock Fire Brigade.

In line with Covid-19 guidelines, Brendan's funeral cortege will leave his home on Monday morning, (his birthday), at 11:30am for 12 noon requiem mass at SS Peter & Paul’s Church, Kilmallock, followed by burial afterwards in the local cemetery ,which will be confined to family and close friends.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.