Deaths in Limerick - May 16, 2020

The death has occurred of Fanahan O'Brien of Carrickaroche, Galbally, Limerick.

Predeceased by his brother James (Sutton, London) and Nora (Hayes, Emly).

Survived by his wife Jean, son Daniel, daughter Sinéad (Connelly, Mitchelstown), sister Eileen, brother Donal, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Jasmin, Helen and Evan, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Requiem Mass (strictly private) on Monday at 11am in Galbally Church. Burial afterwards in the local Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Care Centre) of Thomas Kenny of Main Street, Hospital, Limerick and Streatham, London.

Eldest son of the late John and Mary Kenny. Beloved partner of Gillian and step-father of Sally, Paul, partners John and Jane, and their children.

Sadly missed by his brother John, his sisters Anne, Joan and Deirdre, his sister-in-law Margie, his nieces and nephews, uncles, aunts, cousins, neighbours and wide circle of friends in Ireland and the UK.

A private Funeral Mass will take place on Monday (May 18) at 11.30am in Saint John the Baptist Church, Hospital, Limerick, followed by burial in St Coolan’s Graveyard, Tuamgraney, County Clare.

The death has occurred of Ann (Nancy) Kennelly (née Moroney) of Shanid Gardens, Shanagolden, Limerick.

Deeply regretted by her sister, nephews, nieces and a large circle of friends.

Funeral Mass (strictly private) will be held on Sunday (May 17) at Shanagolden Church with burial afterwards in Kilmoylan Cemetery.

A memorial mass will be held at a future date.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Riverdale Nursing Home) of Patrick (Pat) Guerin of Kileely Road, Kileely, Limerick. Late of University of Limerick and Savoy Cinema.

Beloved father of Mark and Terry. Sadly missed by his loving son, daughter, sister Marie, daughter-in-law Mary, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

In compliance with current guidelines and with the support of Pat’s family, his Funeral will be private.

The death has occurred of Marie Darcy (née Joyce) of Shanabooly Road, Ballynanty, Limerick.

Sadly missed by her daughter Antoinette and her partner Derek, her son Robert and his family, grandchildren, great-granddaughter Harley-Marie, sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Marie's Funeral cortege, will pass the family home, on Shanabooly Road at 12.15pm on Monday (May 18), for those wishing to pay their respects, while adhering to the current Covid–19 recommendations with respect to social distancing.

A private funeral will take place afterwards.

The death has occurred of Mary Curtin of London, England. Formerly of Mauricetown, Ballagh, Limerick.

Daughter of the late Margaret and Michael L. Curtin; sister of the recently deceased Ita McEnery.

Dearly loved sister of Noreen, Joan, Delia, Anne, Gerard, Patricia and Nuala. Sadly missed by her nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, aunts, cousins and her many friends.

Mary’s ashes will be repatriated to Ireland and a memorial Mass to celebrate her life will take place at a later date.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Care Centre) of Woody (Martin) Burns of Wood Road and Cois Sionna, Castleconnell, Limerick.

Sadly missed by his loving mother Eileen, cousins, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass (strictly private) will take place on Tuesday (May 19) at 11.30am in St. Joseph’s Church Castleconnell with burial afterwards in Stradbally Cemetery, Castleconnell. Funeral private. Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.