The death has occurred of Nora (Fox) Quilligan (née O' Brien) of Rathkeale, Limerick

Beloved wife of the late John (Buck) Quilligan. Dearly loved mother of Margaret, Jimmy, Cathriona, Siobhan, Dodie and the late Sammy. Sadly missed by her grandchildren, great-grandchild, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

In line with Covid-19 guidelines, a private funeral will take place.

The death has occurred of Kathleen (Sr Anastasie Joseph) Piggot of little Sisters of the Poor, St. Joseph's Home, Ferrybank, Waterford. Late of Kiltannon, Croagh, Limerick.

Deeply regretted by her loving family and the community of the Little Sisters of the Poor. Survived by her brothers Patrick (twin) and Michael, sister Anna (Sr. Jospeh, Poor Clare Sister, Arundel), nephews, nieces, extended family and many friends.

Private Funeral Mass will take place followed by burial on Saturday (May 16) at 3pm in Piltown Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Sarah Madigan (née Griffin) of Monaleen Heights, Castletroy, Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Kevin and dearest mother of Mary (Jones), Patrick, Gemma (Guerin), Eilís (Corbett), Joanne (Whitfield) and the late Donough (Denis).

Sadly missed by her loving family, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, her eleven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, the extended O’Madagáin and Griffin families and friends.

Sarah’s Funeral Cortege will pass her home in Monaleen Heights on Monday (May 18), at 11.30am for neighbours & friends to pay their respects while observing social distance.

Requiem Mass will be streamed online from 12 noon at http://funeralslive.ie/sarah-madigan/.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Care Centre) of Brendan (Jacko) Lewis of Glenfield, Kilmallock.

Son of the late Ellen and Francis (Joe), brother of the late Marie, Mary, Ellen, Bernie, Patricia, James, Christopher, Francis and Patrick.

Beloved husband of Bernie, much loved father of Fiona and Brendan and his grandchildren, Eoghan and Saoirse.

Adored brother to Michael, Johnny, Pauline, Annette and Teresa. Missed by his many nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters in-law, son in-law, cousins, relatives, kind neighbours, his many friends and his former colleagues at Kilmallock Fire Brigade.

In line with Covid-19 guidelines, Brendan's funeral cortege will leave his home on Monday morning, (his birthday), at 11:30am for 12 noon requiem mass at SS Peter & Paul’s Church, Kilmallock, followed by burial afterwards in the local cemetery ,which will be confined to family and close friends.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Abbot Close Nursing Home) of Tim Dillon of Court Villas, Rathkeale.

Predeceased by his wife Maureen. Deeply regretted by his daughters Geraldine and Maureen, son Timmy, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters, extended family, neighbours and friends.

In keepling with government regulations a private funeral will take place with a celebration of Tim's life to take place at a later date.

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) Bracken of Presentation Close, Hospital, Limerick. Formerly of Johnstown, Arklow, Co. Wicklow and Coventry, England.

Husband of the late Helen. Deeply regretted by his sisters, Rene, Mary and Joan, his extended family and friends.

Funeral Mass (private) will be held on Saturday (May 16) at St Patrick's Church, Patrickwell (Lough Gur), with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.