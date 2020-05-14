Deaths in Limerick - May 14, 2020

The death has occurred of Tom Collins

Of Meenkilly, Abbeyfeale

Passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Tom is very sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, sons Thomas and Patrick, brother Nelius and John, sisters Joan, Chriss and Margaret, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

A private family funeral will take place for immediate family due to government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings. Requiem Mass will be live streamed on Saturday, May 16, at 11am.

Visit www.Church Services tv and enter Abbeyfeale Church

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book at the bottom of this page or send on condolences through the traditional manner. You may also send your condolences by email to : harnettsfuneralhome@gmail.com

The family intends to hold a Memorial Mass to celebrate Tom’s life at a later stage.

The death has occurred of Joseph Dillon

Of 20 Cill Brid, Kilteely, Limerick

On May 13, 2020 at the University Hospital Limerick

Deeply regretted by his loving family.

A private Mass followed by cremation will take place in accordance with HSE guidelines and in the interest of public safety

The death has occurred of Denis Christopher Hardiman

Of the North Circular Road

On May 14, 2020 peacefully at Thorpe’s nursing home. Beloved husband of Elizabeth (Betty). Dearly loved father of Emer, Caimin and Donogh. Sadly missed by his daughters-in-law Toni and Patricia, adored grandchildren Orla, Keira, Doireann, Aoibh and Liadh, sisters Evelyn and Gemma, extended family and friends.

May he rest in peace

House strictly private. In line with best practice taken from government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place. Mass

Cards and letters of sympathy can be posted to Thompson Funeral Directors. Sympathies may also be expressed through rip.ie condolences section.

The death has occurred of Bedina (Ina) Hession

Of Dublin 11 and Garryspillane

Formerly of Glenbrohane, Garryspillane, retired from the Irish Times. Died on May 13, 2020. Peacefully after a short illness in the loving care of her family and the staff of St Cecilia’s Ward, Mater Hospital. Beloved wife of Patrick and beloved sister of Betty and Joan. Sadly missed by her husband, sisters, brothers-in-law Tom and Jimmy, the Gillen family (Ballincar, Co. Sligo), nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place. Those who wish to, may leave a message of condolence in the “Condolences” section on www.rip.ie

A memorial Mass to celebrate her life will take place at a later date. No flowers please. Donations in lieu to the Mater Hospital Foundation, 54 Eccles Street, Dublin 7 or at https://www.materfoundation.ie. House private.

The death has occurred of John Sweeney

Of St Mary's Terrace, Cappamore

On May 13, 2020. Peacefully at home, John. Sadly missed by his wife Jemmena, sons Kieran and Neil, daughters Fiona and Siobhán, sister Kitty, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in peace

Reposing at Lynch-Kelly Funeral Home, Cappamore Saturday evening from 5pm until 6:30pm. Arriving in St. Michael’s Church, Cappamore for Requiem Mass Sunday at 12.30 o’c and burial afterwards in Ballinure Cemetery.

Due to the national guidelines regarding Covid-19, .funeral is restricted to family only.

The death has occurred of Mary Ita Fitzsimons

Of Foynes

Late of Knockpatrick, Foynes.

Rest In Peace

Deeply regretted by her brother William, nephews, nieces and many friends.

A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings with burial in Knockpatrick Cemetery on Friday, 15th May, at 12noon.

The death has occurred of Anne O’Connell (née Heffernan)

Of Kilgarriff, Ballylanders

Peacefully, at Nenagh General Hospital. Sadly missed by her loving husband Tommie, daughter Mary B (Buckley), adoring son Thomas, son-in-law Gerry, brother Denis, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours, excellent carers and many friends.

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, Funeral Mass will be private on Friday at 1pm in the Church of the Assumption, Ballylanders. The family would like to thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this time.