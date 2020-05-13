Deaths in Limerick - May 13, 2020

Given the current Covid-19 crisis, relatives, neighbours and friends of those who have died are reminded of the current Government advice regarding indoor and outdoor mass gatherings. Condolences and messages of sympathy can be conveyed online.

The death has occurred of Gloria Ryan, late of 6 Smith O'Brien Ave, Kileely. Gloria died peacefully at home on May 12, 2020. Beloved mother of Joanne and adored granny of Rowan. Sadly missed by her loving daughter, grandson, sisters Celine, Bernadette, Mary and Phyllis, brothers Michael, Billy and Patrick, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. In compliance with current guidelines and with the support of Gloria’s family, her funeral will be private. May she rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Pat O'Keeffe late of Cooleens, Charleville/ Kilmallock. Peacefully surrounded by his loving family at his residence. Formerly of Wolfe Tone Street, Kilmallock. Beloved husband of Marian and dear father of Martin, Gerard, Declan, Catriona and the late Barry. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, sons, daughter, brother Jimmy, sisters Mary (Hartigan) and Ber (Noonan), daughter-in-law Leiahna, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Due to HSE guidelines Pat's funeral will be private. A memorial Mass for Pat will take place at a later date. May he rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Danny McDonagh late of Wolfe Tone Street, Limerick City. Formerly of Caherdavin. Beloved son of Anne (nee Keane), proud father of Evie and loving partner of Rosheen. Predeceased by his late father Michael. Deeply mourned and always remembered by his sister Linda, niece Anna, stepmother Margaret, stepbrothers Eamonn and James Shine and stepfather Colin. Fondly remembered by his brother-in-law Mike, sister- in-law Eileen, uncles, aunts, extended family and a wide circle of friends. A private funeral will take place, due to government advice regarding public gatherings and with the agreement of the family. May he rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Mary Ita Fitzsimons late of Knockpatrick, Foynes / London. Deeply regretted by her brother William, nephews, nieces and many friends. A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings with burial in Knockpatrick Cemetery on Friday, May 15, at 12 noon. May she rest in peace.