Deaths in Limerick - May 12, 2020

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Care Centre) of Fr. Liam (Bill) Holmes of Tubber, Murroe. Formerly of Knockainey.

Predeceased by his parents Bridget and William and his sister Ann.

Survived by his sister Teresa and her husband Pat O’Dea and his three brothers, PJ, his wife Mary, John, his wife Marie and Tom and his wife Mary.

Sadly missed by his nieces and nephews, Mairéad, Ailín, Patricia, Tara, Marie, Sinéad, Éibhear, William and Tom and other relatives. Greatly supported throughout his illness by Archbishop Kieran, priests and religious in Cashel & Emly Diocese and a wide circle of friends and former parishioners.

In compliance with Covid-19 guidelines, Fr. Liam’s Funeral Mass and burial will both be family only services.

His Funeral cortege will arrive (via Hospital and Millfarm) at St. Mary’s Church Knockainey at 1.30pm for 2pm Mass on Thursday (May 14).

Removal afterwards (via Knockainey Sports field and Callaghan’s Cross) for burial at the Church of St. Patrick at Patrickswell, Lough Gur.

The death has occurred of David Quirke of Kingswell, Tipperary Town and late of Oola, Limerick. Former Principal of St Michael’s Boys National School, Tipperary.

Sadly missed by his wife Pauline, daughter Norma, sons Alan, David and Paul, grandchildren, brother Bertie, sisters Anna and Colette, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice or Motor Neurone Disease Association.

A private Funeral Mass will be held for David in St Michael's Church, Tipperary at 12 noon on Wednesday (May 13) with burial afterwards at St Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Killeline Nursing Home, Newcastle West) of Anne O'Connor (née O'Hara) of Dromtrasna, Abbeyfeale, Limerick. Formerly of Myshall, Carlow.

Sadly missed by her husband Diarmuid, brother John (Carlow), sisters Marie (Wexford), Josie (Runcorn) and Katie (Florida), brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Anne was predeceased by her sister Christina (Carlow).

A private Funeral Mass will take place in The Church of The Assumption, Mountcollins followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The family intends to hold a Memorial Mass to celebrate Anne’s life at a later stage.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Charles (Charley) Hannon of Red Villa, Derryfadda, Clonlara, Clare. Late of Garryowen, Limerick.

Beloved husband of Katriona and dearest father of Owen, Suzanne and Eva. Grandfather of Grace and Theo. Deeply regretted by his son-in-law John, Kelly-Ann, sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, aunts, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Predeceased by his parents Donie and Eily, and his brother Mike.

Charley’s funeral cortege will leave the family home in Derryfadda, on Wednesday (May 13) at 10.30am following prayers which will be said at 10am for neighbours with social distancing encouraged.

The Funeral Mass will be streamed live on Wednesday at 11am at www.churchservices.tv/limerickcathedral.

The death has occurred of Sean (Seánie) D'Arcy of Ballyfermot, Dublin. Late of Limerick city.

Sadly missed by his wife Ann, children Fiona, Joanne, Emma, Sean and Kelsey, grandchildren, sisters, brother, in-laws, extended family and friends.

A private family funeral will take place, due to government advice regarding public gatherings.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of James (Jim) White of Richmond Park Stud, Patrickswell, Limerick. Formerly of Tulla, Clare.

Husband of Maureen and loving father of James, Marie (Burke), Liam, Joan (Greene) and Sheila, grandchildren Brian and Jill, sons-in-law John and Pat, daughter-in-law Betsy. Much missed by his many nieces, nephews, relatives and wide circle of colleagues and friends.

A private family Funeral will take place at Ss. Peter and Paul's Church, Crecora on Thursday (May 14) followed by cremation.

A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.

The death has occurred of Noel O'Loughlin of Cosgrave Park, Moyross, Limerick. Late of Griffith Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston. Retired from Bord Gais.

Husband of Doreen and dearest father of Michelle, Sinead, Niall and Emer and grandfather of Kate, Owen, Ciara, Darragh and Daniel. Deeply regretted by his daughter-in-law, sister, brothers, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, aunt Theresa, extended family and friends.

Noel’s Funeral cortege will pass through Childers Road, at 10.30am on Friday.

A private funeral will take place, due to government advice regarding public gatherings and with the agreement of the family.

The death has occurred (suddenly at UHL) of Annemarie O'Donoghue (née Ryan) of Mary Street, Limerick. Late of Moyross, St. Mary's Park and the Golden Grill, William Street.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband James, son Jamie, daughter Chantelle, sisters, brothers, the extended Ryan and O'Donoghue families and many friends.

Annemarie’s Funeral cortege will pass through Mary Street, on Thursday (May 14) at approximately 10.15am, for those wishing to pay their respects while observing social distancing.

Funeral Mass will be private.

The death has occurred of Helen Kirwan (née O'Connor) of Flood Street, Pennywell, Limerick.

Predeceased by her loving husband Sean, her infant daughter Ann, brother John O'Connor, sisters Linda Windrim and Rose Buck.

Deeply regretted by her sons Michael, Joe and Andrew, daughters Mary, Helen, Catherine (Kay) and Jean, grandchildren, great-grandson Kaiden, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces in particular Helen Mitchell (Italy), cousin Mary, brother-in-law Tom Buck, other relatives, neighbours and friends.

Helen’s Funeral cortege will pass through Flood Street, Pennywell, en route to St John’s Cathedral, on Thursday (May 14) at approximately 10.30am, for those wishing to pay their respects.

The Funeral Mass will be streamed online from 11am at www.churchservices.tv/limerickcathedral.

The death has occurred of Aidan Hourigan of Clontarf, Dublin. Formerly of Glasnevin and Limerick. Retired Eircom, Communication Managers Union (CMU) and Communications Workers Unions (CWU).

Deeply regretted by his wife Bernadette; his children James, Jennifer, Bryan, Louise and AJ and grandchildren Leah, Charlie, Julianne, Laura, Ally, Jamie, Holly and Daisy.

Sadly missed by his sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister Patsy, brother Brendan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends.

Due to Government restrictions, a private family funeral will take place and memorial Mass to celebrate Aidan’s life will be held at a later date.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the National Council for the Blind and/or to the Mater Hospital Foundation.