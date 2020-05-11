Deaths in Limerick - May 11, 2020

Given the current Covid-19 crisis, relatives, neighbours and friends of those who have died are reminded of the current Government advice regarding indoor and outdoor mass gatherings. Condolences and messages of sympathy can be conveyed online.

The death has occurred of David Quirke, Kingswell, Tipperary Town and Oola

Former principal of St Michael’s Boys National School, Tipperary. Sadly missed by his loving family, wife Pauline, daughter Norma, sons Alan, David and Paul, grandchildren, brother Bertie, sisters Anna and Colette, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he rest in peace.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice or Motor Neurone Disease Association. Private Funeral Mass will be held for David in St Michael's Church, Tipperary at 12 noon on Wednesday 13th May 2020 and funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary.Due to the current restrictions, David's Mass can be view on St.Michaels's Church Tipperary Live

The death has occurred of Anne O'Connor (née O'Hara), Dromtrasna, Abbeyfeale, and formerly of Myshall, Co. Carlow and Canada who died peacefully on Sunday in the care of the matron, nurses and staff at Killeline Nursing Home, Newcastle West. Anne is very sadly missed by her husband Diarmuid, brother John (Carlow), sisters Marie (Wexford), Josie (Runcorn) and Katie (Florida), brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Anne was predeceased by her sister Christina (Carlow). Rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Charles (Charley) Hannon, Red Villa, Derryfadda, Clonlara, and Garryowen.

Peacefully at University Hospital Limerick surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Katriona, dearest father of Owen, Suzanne and Eva and grandfather of Grace and Theo. Deeply regretted by his son-in-law John, Kelly-Ann, sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, aunts, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Predeceased by his parents Donie and Eily, and his brother Mike. May he rest in peace.

Charley’s funeral cortege will leave the family home in Derryfadda, on Wednesday (May 13th) at 11.30am (approx). Prayers for Charley will be said at 11.00am for neighbours and friends outside the family home before leaving for Funeral Mass. Please be mindful of social distancing. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on Wednesday at noon.

The death has occurred of Sean Darcy, Ballyfermot, Dublin / Limerick City.

He will be sadly missed by his wife Ann, children Fiona, Joanne, Emma, Sean and Kelsey, grandchildren, sisters, brothers, in-laws, extended family and friends. May he rest in peace.