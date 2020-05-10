Deaths in Limerick - May 10, 2020

The death has occurred of Nora Donegan (née Fenton)

Of Mitchelscourt, Mitchelstown, Cork and Galbally

On May 9, 2020. Peacefully at home in the loving care of her family Nora. Predeceased by her husband Patrick (Paddy) and brother Billy. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Mary, son-in-law Adrian (Ryan), brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Private.

The death has occurred of Patricia Hughes (née Lewis)

Of Griffith Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston

On May 9, 2020.

Peacefully, in her daughters home, surrounded by her family. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Michael, daughters Richella, Dawn and Delphina and her son Damien, grandchildren Ben, Max, Aidan and Katie, sisters Pauline, Annette and Teresa, brothers Michael, Johnny and Brendan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and friends.

May she Rest in Peace

A private funeral will take place, due to government advice regarding public gatherings and with the agreement of the family. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the ‘condolences’ section below. Mass Cards and letters of sympathy, can be posted to Cross' Funeral Directors.

Family flowers only, Donations if desired to Milford Hospice

The death has occurred of Mary Quirke (née Kelly)

Of Roseville Gardens, Corbally

Mary died peacefully at Corbally House Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Eddie and dearest mother of Ann Doran (Meanus) and Geraldine. Deeply regretted by her daughters, son-in-law Pat, Ron, grandchildren Niamh and Mark, great-grandchild James, sister, brothers, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, close neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

In compliance with current guidelines and with the support of Mary’s family, her Funeral will be private.

Mary’s Funeral Cortege will pass the family home on Tuesday, May 12 at 12:45pm for neighbours and friends.

Please observe social distance.

The death has occurred of Veronica Mannix (née Meehan)

Of Parkroe, Ardnacrusha, Clare and Corbally

Peacefully, in University Hospital Limerick.

Predeceased by her husband William.

Deeply missed by her loving family, Kieran, Declan, Yvonne, Liam, Ian and Fintan, son-in-law Pat, daughters-in-law Brid, Patricia, Lorraine, Rachel and Claire, grandchildren, great grand child, brother Clement, sister Meave, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and large circle of friends.

May She Rest In Peace

In accordance with current government guidelines, a private funeral Mass for family members only, in St Mary's Church, Corbally, followed by burial afterwards in Ballycannon Cemetery, Meelick. Mass cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Mc Mahon Funeral Directors. If you would like to write a condolence, please do so on the link below.