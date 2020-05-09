Deaths in Limerick - May 9, 2020

The death has occurred of Joseph G. (Garry) Geary

Past president of Limerick Golf Club, on May 9, 2020, peacefully, at Limerick University Hospital. Predeceased by his brother Jack and sister Nina Collery. Deeply regretted by his brothers Gould and Jim, sisters Rita O’Shaughnessy and Verette O’Doherty, sisters-in-law Joan, Marion and Eileen, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family and his many friends.

May he rest in peace.

In line with best practice taken from government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place. Mass Cards and letters of sympathy can be posted to Thompson Funeral Directors.

The death has occurred of Ann Higgins (née Franklin)

Of Chestnut Court, Kennedy Park

Ann died peacefully, after a short illness, at home. Beloved wife of the late Gerry and dearest mother of Majella, Sharon, Keith, Leeann and the recently deceased Patrick. Sadly missed by her loving children, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

In compliance with current guidelines and with the support of Ann’s family, her funeral will be private.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed by visiting www.griffinfunerals.com or to Griffin’s by post.

The death has occurred of Veronica Mannix (née Meehan)

Of Parkroe, Ardnacrusha, Clare and Limerick

Veronica Mannix

Peacefully, in University Hospital Limerick. Predeceased by her husband William. Deeply missed by her loving family, Kieran, Declan, Yvonne, Liam, Ian and Fintan, son-in-law Pat, daughters-in-law Brid, Patricia, Lorraine, Rachel and Claire, grandchildren, great grand child, brother Clement, sister Meave, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and large circle of friends.

May she rest in peace

In accordance with current government guidelines, a private funeral Mass for family members only, in St Mary's Church, Corbally, followed by burial afterwards in Ballycannon Cemetery, Meelick. Mass cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Mc Mahon Funeral Directors. If you would like to write a condolence, please do so on the link below.

The death has occurred of Michael (Paddy) McDonagh

Of Glenview Gardens, Farranshone

Late of Richmond Park and the ESB.

Peacefully, at Nenagh General Hospital. Beloved husband of the late Bridget (Betty) Nee Fitzgerald. Deeply regretted by his sons John, Tony, Garry, Greg and Adrian, daughters Mary, Katherine and Sandra, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, sister Betty Ashworth, the extended McDonagh and Fitzgerald families and friends.

May he rest in peace

A private funeral will take place, due to government advice regarding public gatherings and with the agreement of the family. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the ‘condolences’ section below. Mass Cards and letters of sympathy, can be posted to Cross' Funeral Directors.

The funeral cortege will pass through Clancy Strand, en route to the cemetery, on Monday, May 11 at approximately 2.45pm, for those wishing to pay their respects to Michael (Paddy), while adhering to the current Covid-19 recommendations with respect to social distancing.

The McDonagh Family will hold a Memorial Mass at a later date, to celebrate the life of Michael (Paddy).

The death has occurred of William O'Donoghue

Of St Munchin's Street, St. Mary's Park

Late of the 12th Infantry Battalion, Sarsfield Barracks

Peacefully, at University Hospital, Limerick. Beloved husband of the recently deceased Philomena and father of the late Eric, Caroline and Raymond. Very deeply regretted by his sons Willie and Garry, daughters Mary, Sabrina, Tracey, Lindsey, Patricia & Mellisa, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Noel, sons-in-law Seamus, Kenneth, Gerard, Shane and James, daughter-in-law Kathleen, other relatives, neighbours and friends.

May he rest in peace

Private Funeral will take place.

The funeral cortege will pass through St Munchin's Street, St Mary's Park, en route to the cemetery, on Monday, May 11 at approx 12.00pm, for those wishing to pay their respects to William, while adhering to the current Covid–19 recommendations with respect to social distancing.

Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Thank you for your consideration at this difficult time. Mass cards and letters of sympathy can be posted to Joseph Cross and Sons Funeral Directors.

The death has occurred of Br. Charles (Michael) Purcell

Of De La Salle Brothers, Castletown, Laois and Kilteely

On May 9, 2020. Pre-deceased by his sisters, Maureen (Sr. Rita), Josephine (Sr. Pius), his brothers Br. Michael, William (Ballinlough) Tommy (Knocklong) Greatly missed by his sisters, Kathleen (Judge), Isabel (Horton) Wales, Nora (Donavon), Nancy (Ivory), Sally (Sr. Juliana) Fethard, Breda (McManus) London, his brother Philip (Kilteely), his nieces, nephews, grandnieces, great-grandnephews, confreres in religon, relatives and friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

In accordances with Government and HSE recommendations regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place for family only.

The family would like to thank you for your cooperation, understanding and support at this difficult time.