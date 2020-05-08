Deaths in Limerick - May 8, 2020

The death has occurred of Mary Bennis

Of Marian Park, Patrickswell

On May 7, 2020, unexpectedly after a very short illness at UHL.

Beloved wife of Phil. Very deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, sons Philip and Eoghan, daughters Majella, Louise (Carey) and Miriam (Carey), sons-in-law Ciarán and Nigel, adoring grandchildren Sarah, Barry, Gavin, Josh, Jake, and Sophie, great-grandchild Nicky, sisters Breda and Celia, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters -in-law, relatives, kind neighbours and her large circle of friends.

Rest in Peace

Funeral cortege will leave her home on Saturday at 11:30am en route to the Church of Blessed Virgin, Patrickswell for 12 noon private family funeral Mass with burial afterwards in St Mary’s New Cemetery, Patrickswell.

Funeral Mass will be streamed live on the Patickswell GAA Facebook page.

Memorial Mass will be celebrated for Mary at a later date.

Mass cards and letters of sympathy can be posted to Daffy’s Funeral Directors Croom.

The death has occurred of Seán (Seánie) D'Arcy

Of Ballyfermot, Dublin and Limerick

On May 8, 2020. Peacefully at home, after a long illness bravely borne. Late of Cherry Orchard, Ballyfermot and County Limerick. Loving Dad of Fiona, Joanne, Emma, Seán and Kelsey. Sadly missed by his daughters, son, grandchildren Lexi, Lily-May, Molly, Calvin, Clinton, Tadgh, Jordan, Alex and Michael, sisters, brother, his wife Ann, extended family and a wide circle of friends especially the Dialysis Team at Tallaght Hospital.

Rest In Peace

A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. All enquiries to Larry Massey Funeral Directors, Ballyfermot 01-6265094.

The death has occurred of Mary Heelan

Of Corbally, Limerick

Peacefully, at University Hospital, Limerick. Mary; beloved daughter of the late James and Kathleen Heelan. Loving sister of Dan, John and Olive. Pre deceased by her brothers Jim, Brendan and Edmond, sister-in-law Terry and brother-in-law Ger Brinn. Sadly missed by her brothers, sister, sisters-in-law Mary and Helen, nephews, nieces especially Sinead, grandnephews, grandnieces, other relatives, many friends in particular her life long friends Anna, Deirdre and Marian.

May her gentle soul rest in peace

A private funeral will take place, due to government advice regarding public gatherings and with the agreement of the family. Mass Cards and letters of sympathy, can be posted to Cross' Funeral Directors.

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) O'Connor

Of Ballyvaughan, Ardagh

On May 7, 2020. Predeceased by his wife Ann, sons Michael and Patrick, brothers Sean and Chris, sisters Maureen (Kennelly), Ellen (Noonan), Josie and Bridie (Thewlis) and his friend Gretta.

Sadly missed by his sons Denis and Jack, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Nora (O'Connor), nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace

Funeral will take place in Birmingham.

The death has occurred of Fr. Willie Hennessy

Of Knocklong and Annacarty, Tipperary

Parish Priest of Knocklong and Glenbrohane parish

Formerly of Ballinlough, Kilteely

Fr. Willie was ordained in 1986 and also served the parishes of Newry, Ballina - Boher and Annacarthy - Donohill.

Fr. Willie passed away peacefully May 6, 2020 at his residence. Predeceased by his brothers Jim and sisters Mary, Sr. Helen and Joan.

Deeply mourned and sadly missed by his sisters Meta, Kay, Ann and Sr. Lucy, brothers Mike, Paddy, Tom, and John, sisters in law Sheila, Patricia, Linda, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, Archbishop Kieran, priests and religious in Cashel and Emly diocese, parishioners, a large circle of friends, his devoted housekeeper Rhonda and former parishoners.

In compliance with Covid - 19 guidelines, Fr. Willie's funeral will be private.

His funeral Mass will be streamed live on the internet,

Click on the link below to view. (Times to be confirmed)

https://player.twitch.tv/?channel=avssmemorialservices

May his gentle soul rest in peace

Family flowers only please. A memorial Mass will take place at a later date.

Due to the present climate under Covid-19 restrictions; anyone who would have liked to have attended Fr. Willie's funeral and express their sympathy and support to the family at this sad time, can leave a message of support and condolences on the link below. Mass cards can be posted to Davern's Funeral Home, Hospital