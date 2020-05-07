Deaths in Limerick - May 7, 2020

Given the current Covid-19 crisis, relatives, neighbours and friends of those who have died are reminded of the current Government advice regarding indoor and outdoor mass gatherings. Condolences and messages of sympathy can be conveyed online.

The death has occurred of Christopher Penny, Ballinacurra, Hospital.

Former resident of Brothers Of Charity, Bawnmore. Christopher passed away unexpectedly at the University Hospital Limerick. Son of the late Johnny and Mary. Sadly missed by his loving family, brothers Paddy, Dick and John, sisters Mary, Betty and Sheila. Nieces, nephews, grandnephews, cousins, family and many friends in Bawnmore. May his gentle soul rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Annemarie O'Donoghue (née Ryan), Mary Street, Limerick City. Late of Moyross, St Mary's Park and the Golden Grill, William Street.

Suddenly, at University Hospital Limerick. Very deeply regretted by her loving husband James, son Jamie, daughter Chantelle, sisters, brothers, the extended Ryan and O'Donoghue families and many friends. May she rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Rose O'Donnell (née O'Donnell), Ballynanty Road, Ballynanty and formerly of Rose's Shop, Ballynanty.

Rose died peacefully at University Hospital Limerick. Beloved wife of Michael and dearest mother of Anthony, Jillian, Alan, Barry and Audrey. Loving sister of Madge, Rita and Dorris. Sadly missed by her loving husband, daughters, sons, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and her many relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Sarah O Sullivan (née Mulcahy), Lower Cork Hill, Youghal, Cork / Oola.

Sarah, beloved wife of the late Eddie, and much loved Mam of Eliz (O Connell), Sarah, Thomas, Eddie and Johnny, sadly missed by her loving family, daughters-in-law Catherine and Elaine, son-in-law Barry, Sarah's partner Martin, grandchildren Kieran, Cillian, Peggy, Eddie, Cian, Zack and Katie, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and kind friends especially Noreen. May she rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Sr Rose Ann Mooney, Park Retirement Village, Castletroy and formerly of Avonmore Road, Raheen and Kill Rathangan, Co Kildare.

Sr Rose Ann (Rosaleen) Mooney, Sisters of Charity, Our Lady Mother of Mercy, Park Village, Castletroy. Peacefully, in the loving care of Milford Care Centre. Deeply regretted by her congregation, her fellow sisters Sr. Mary O’ Rourke and Sr. Nora Hayes, her sisters Kathleen and Nell, brothers Con and PJ, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and a large circle of friends. May she rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Brendan Moloney, Garryowen.

Peacefully, in Birmingham. Very deeply regretted by his brother Patrick, nephews, nieces, their families and friends. Brendan will be repriated to Limerick for burial in the coming days. May he rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Kay Hamilton (née Moloney), O’Curry Place, Limerick City and formerly of Ivernia House, Croom.

Peacefully, in Milford Care Centre. Beloved daughter of the late Gerard and Lil (Bań). Dearly loved mother of Elizabeth and Tony Jnr. Dear sister of Eric, Christy, Danny, Johnny, David and Annette and the late Gerard. Sadly missed by her grandson Tyler brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. May she rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Violet Despard (née Dagg), Richmond Terrace, Limerick City and Drummond, Lorrha.

Peacefully, in hospital. Dearly loved wife of the late Frank. Much loved mother of Louise, Victoria, Philip and William, and wonderful grandmother to Erika, Amy and Evan, Ian and Stephanie, Jonathan, Clara and Oscar. Hugely missed by family, many friends and all those whose lives she touched. May she rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Mary (Catherine) Davern (née Leddin), Main Street, Hospital, and formerly of Ballycahill, Hospital. Late of Davern's Flower Shop and Davern Funeral Directors.

Mary passed away peacefully at University Hospital Limerick after a short illness. Predeceased by her husband Kevin, son William, grandson Seamus, sisters Janie and Biddy. Sadly missed by her sorrowing family, sons Seamus, Eddie, PJ & Timmy, daughter Breda, brothers Paddy & Willie, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, relatives, kind neighbours and friends. May her gentle soul rest in peace.

The death has occurred of William Collopy, Naughton Place, Henry Street and late of Summer Street and Rossa Avenue, Mulgrave Street.

Peacefully, at the Good Council Nursing Home. Very deeply regretted by his sister Chrissy, nephews, nieces, their families and friends. May he rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Sean (Seánie) Costello, Ballyvareen, Kildimo.

Sean died peacefully in the loving care of Abbott Close Nursing Home. He is predeceased by his parents Paddy and Hannah, his twin brother Michael, his sisters Chrissie, Kathleen and Joanie. He is deeply regretted by his nephews, nieces, brother-in-law, cousins, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Mary Anne Casey (née Corry), St Marys, Caherdavin Cross and formerly of Cranny, Co. Clare.

Peacefully, at her home. Predeceased by her husband Tommie and her daughter-in-law Breda. Beloved mother of John, Thomas, Mary (Keane), Geraldine (Dundas), Michael, Josephine and Brid. Sadly missed by her daughters-in-law Gabrielle and Helen, sons-in-law Tommy and Andrew, her 17 beloved grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren, her brother Michael Corry (Cranny), sister Delia O’ Connor (Sandycove, Dublin), sister-in-law Mollie Cleary, brother-in-law George Casey (both of Clonola, Kildysart), nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Nat Bailey, Carraturk, Ballylanders.

Predeceased by his sister Hannah Ryan (Ballyporeen). Sadly missed by his brothers Charles (Kilcarron, Clogheen) and John (Spittle), sister Maura (Ryan, Ballyfaskin), nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he rest in peace.