Deaths in Limerick - May 6, 2020

The death has occurred of Eleanor Browne (née Nunan-Ryan)

Of Cappanaleigh, Upperchurch, Tipperary and Kilteely

Passed away, peacefully, on May 5, 2020. Predeceased by her husband Martin and sister Meg, Eleanor will be very sadly missed by her loving sons and daughter, Martin, Thérèse and Patrick, brother, Tom, sister-in-law Mary Lynn, nieces, nephews, cousins, good neighbours and large circle of friends.

May she rest in peace

In accordance with current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place. Thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.

The death has occurred of Barry Doyle

Of Mahon House, Upper William Street, Limerick City and Cork

Formerly of Cork and late of Murphy's Shop Rathbane

Suddenly. Very deeply regretted by his son John, daughter Kate, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace

A private funeral will take place, due to government advice regarding public gatherings and with the agreement of the family. Mass Cards and letters of sympathy, can be posted to Cross' Funeral Directors.

The death has occurred of Jennifer Leddin

Of Cullinagh, Newcastle West

On May 5, peacefully at home in the tender care of the Milford Home Care Team.

Beautiful daughter of Austin and Kaye and loving sister of Aoife, dearly missed by her godparents, cousins, aunts, uncles, extended family and friends.

A private funeral will be held at this time and a memorial service will be celebrated at a later stage.

The death has occurred of Dave McMahon

Of 9 Carabullawn, Old Park Road, Corbally and Garryowen

Late of Beckman Coulter, Tellabs and Cabletron.

Member of Geraldines AFC and St Patrick’s GAA Clubs.

Dave died peacefully at home. Beloved husband of Mary and dearest father of Jade and Clara. Loving brother of Ger, Carmel, Eugene, Deirdre, Fiona and the late Anne. Predeceased by his parents Paddy and Rita McMahon. Sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, brothers, sisters, aunts, uncles, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces and his many relatives and friends.

The death has occurred of Sheila Meade (née Meaney)

Of Lee Estate

Peacefully, in the loving care of the excellent staff of Riverdale Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Christy. Very deeply regretted by her loving sons David, John and Chris, daughter Caroline, daughter-in-law Margaret, grandchildren Niamh, Liam, Kevin, Daniel, Jennifer and Nicholas, great-grandchildren, the extended Meaney and Meade families and friends.

May she rest in peace

A private funeral will take place, due to government advice regarding public gatherings and with the agreement of the family. Mass Cards and letters of sympathy, can be posted to Cross' Funeral Directors.

The death has occurred of John Nash

Of Knockeen, Boher and Patrickswell

Born September 22, 1933 at Knockeen, Boher, Co. Limerick and late of Clogkeating, Patrickswell, Died on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 peacefully in the care of the dedicated staff of Belmont Nursing Home, Stillorgan, Co. Dublin.

John, the beloved husband of Eileen, loving father of Patrick and Miriam. Sadly missed by his Sisters Bridie and Kathleen, son-in-law John, daughter-in-law Shirley, grandchildren Alex, Annabelle, Harry and Mia, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and his many nieces and nephews.

Our sincerest gratitude to the dedicated staff, carers and nursing team at Belmont Nursing Home who cared for John over the years. All donations please to The Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

In accordance with current Government guidelines and in the hope of keeping our friends and family safe, John’s Funeral will take place privately.

The death has occurred of Mary Donegan (née Leahy)

Of Ballydoorty, Castlemahon

Peacefully, on May 5, at St Catherine's Nursing Home, Newcastle West. Wife of the late Tom. Deeply regretted by her sister in law Annie Leahy, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, very kind neighbours, relatives and friends.

May she rest In peace

In accordance with current government guidelines, a private funeral Mass will take place in Castlemahon church on Thursday, May 7, at 12noon with a private burial afterwards in the local cemetery. A memorial Mass will take place at a later date. Mass cards and letters of sympathy can be posted to Riedy's Undertakers.

The death has occurred of Eileen Griffin (née Leahy)

Of Brookville Avenue, Clareview

Eileen passed away peacefully at The Ennis Road Care Facility. Beloved wife of the late Bernie (Bernard) and loved mother of Geraldine, Carmel, Ann-Marie and Christina, Sadly missed by her sons-in-law, 10 grandchildren, sisters Anne, Mary, Peggy and Bernie, pre-deceased by brothers Tony and Junior and deeply regretted by her extended family and friends.

Rest in peace

While we would love to have everyone with us at this very sad time, in line with best practice taken from government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place. Eileen's Funeral Cortege will pass Roses Avenue (North Circular Road) on Wednesday, May 6 at 10.45am

Memorial Mass for Eileen will be celebrated later.

Messages of sympathy can be expressed through the rip.ie condolences section, through the death notices section on www.griffinfunerals.com or to Griffin’s by post.