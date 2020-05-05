Deaths in Limerick - May 5, 2020

The death has occurred (peacefully, at James Connolly Memorial Hospital, Blanchardstown) of James (Jimmy) O'Donoghue of Finglas, Dublin. Late of Cappamore, Limerick.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Phil, daughter Aileen, sons Gerard, John, Michael, and Jim, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, and his brother John, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Predeceased by his wife Bridie, his brothers Paddy and Timmy and his sister Margaret.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Carrigoran House, Newmarket-on-Fergus) of Kathleen (Kay) Hughes of Shannon, County Clare.

Predeceased by her sister Margaret Donegan (Shannon) and brother Jim (Cashel). Beloved sister of Mary (Fox). Sadly missed by her nieces, nephews, extended family, many friends and the Murray family (Limerick).

A private funeral will take place.

The death has occurred (at The Ennis Road Care Facility) of Eileen Griffin (née Leahy) of Brookville Avenue, Clareview, Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Bernie (Bernard) and loved mother of Geraldine, Carmel, Ann-Marie & Christina, Sadly missed by her sons-in-law, ten grandchildren, sisters Anne, Mary, Peggy and Bernie.

Pre-deceased by brothers Tony and Junior and deeply regretted by her extended family and friends

While a private funeral will take place. Eileen's Funeral Cortege will pass Roses Avenue (North Circular Road) on Wednesday (May 6) at 10.45 am (approx).

A Memorial Mass for Eileen will be celebrated later.

The death has occurred of Gerard Beecher of Pearse Avenue, Janesboro, Limerick. Formerly of Janesboro Football Club.

Sadly missed by his loving siblings Sam, Helen (Hogan), Anne (Faul), Martha (O’Brien), Patricia (Markham) & David, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements later.