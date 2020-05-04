Deaths in Limerick - May 4, 2020

The death has occurred of William Crowe

Of Woodpark, Castleconnell and Tipperary

William, aged 16, peacefully passed away on the May 3, 2020 in University Hospital Limerick in the loving arms of his mum and dad, Dolores and Gerry. Grandson of the late John O’ Grady, Kilteely and Paddy Crowe, Kilfeacle. William will be sadly missed by his adoring parents and his beloved sister Maria, grandmothers, Catherine O’Grady and Kathleen Crowe, aunts, uncles, cousins, neighbours and friends, especially those in his school in St. Vincent’s, Lisnagry, his loyal dogs Rex and Vinny and all other relatives.

May he rest in peace

Little William faced a series of illness throughout his life but was guided with the devoted love and support of many, especially Dr Robert Magnier and Hilary Noonan, his wonderful carers, SNAs and teachers in his school. The family welcome you to add a bit of colour for them on the day to celebrate William’s wonderful spirit.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired In Memory of William Crowe to St. Vincent’s School, Lisnagry c/o O’Leary’s Funeral Undertakers, Hospital, Co. Limerick (061) 383204.

A private funeral will take place due to Government advice regarding public gatherings. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences can be sent to O’Leary’s Funeral Undertakers.

The death has occurred of Catherine (Kitty) Daly (née Murphy), of Berna, Templeglantine, Limerick

Passed away peacefully in the wonderful care of the matron, nurses and staff at Killeline Nursing Home, Newcastle West on Sunday May 3, 2020. Kitty, wife of the late Dan, is very sadly missed by her daughters Mary Keating (Rathkeale) and Catherine Jones (Kanturk), sons-in-law Mike Keating and Mike Jones, grandchildren Ciara, Michael, Edel, Aidan, Anita, Michael and Sarah, great-grand-daughter Katie, nephews, niece, relatives and friends.

Rest in peace

A private funeral will take place for immediate family due to government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to send your condolences by email to : harnettsfuneralhome@gmail.com

The family intends to hold a Memorial Mass to celebrate Kitty’s life at a later stage.

The death has occurred of John Holmes of Oola Hills, Oola

On May 3, 2020. John, son of the late Thomas and Julia. Sadly missed by his heartbroken family, wife Noreen, daughter Ciara, son-in-law Kevin, sisters Marie McGivern (Fethard), Sheila, brother- in-law Frank, and Patrick, sister-in-law Joan, niece Susan, nephew Robert, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

Private Mass will be held for John on Wednesday in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Oola at 12noon and burial afterwards in St Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary. House private please.

The death has occurred of Patrick McGonigle

Of Cratloe Moyle, Cratloe, Clare, Limerick and Cork

Patrick McGonigle, late of PMG Steel and Engineering. Formerly of Cork. Died on May 3, 2020 peacefully. Dearly loved father of Gillian, Rio, Paul and Amy. Regretted by Margaret, brothers Frank and Dinny, sister Bunty, son-in-law Mike, daughter-in-law Elaina, his beloved grandchildren Michael, Matthew, Max and Amelia, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

May he rest in peace.

In line with best practice taken from government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place. Mass Cards and letters of sympathy can be posted to Thompson Funeral Directors. Sympathies may also be expressed through www.rip.ie’s condolences section.