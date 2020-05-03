Deaths in Limerick - May 3, 2020

Given the current Covid-19 crisis, relatives, neighbours and friends of those who have died are reminded of the current Government advice regarding indoor and outdoor mass gatherings. Condolences and messages of sympathy can be conveyed online.

The death has occurred of Richard Dirk Kuipers late of Killaloe / Kildimo. Peacefully, at the Lake's Nursing Home, Killaloe. Greatly missed by his adored wife Jeannie and loving children Andrew and Lizzie. Deeply regretted by his sister Martine, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, RAF colleagues, students and extended family in Holland. Due to the Government restrictions on Covid-19 and the HSE guidelines on public gatherings Richard's funeral will be private. May he rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Mary O'Rourke (née Hourigan) late of Ballynahown, Croom. On May 2, 2020, peacefully at UHL. Beloved wife of the late Peter and dear mother of the late PJ. Very deeply regretted by her sorrowing son Dave, daughters-in-law Irene and Liz, grandchild Sean, sister Carmel, brothers David, Tom and Patrick, sisters-in-law Kathleen and Patricia, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and her many friends. Remains arriving for 12 noon private family funeral Mass on Monday in St Mary’s Church, Croom, with burial afterwards in Reilig Mhuire Croom. Mass will be relayed live on www.croomparish.ie/webcam. Memorial Mass for Mary will be celebrated later. May she rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Joe Coffey late of Oakland Drive, Greystones. Late of Irish Cement). May 3, 2020, peacefully, at Nenagh General Hospital. Beloved husband of the late Martha. Dearly loved father of John, Colin, Sharon, Joseph and the late Caroline. Sadly missed by his son-in-law Tom, daughters-in-law Maria and Linda, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

In line with best practice taken from government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place. May he rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Sr Angela (Kathleen) Hanly late of.Convent of the Sisters of Our Lady of Charity, Drumcondra, Dublin and formerly of Barrington’s Bridge, Lisnagry. On May 1 2020, in her 96th year. Sadly missed by her religious community, her brothers Michael and Noel (Melbourne), her sisters in law Lelia and Mary (Melbourne), her nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends. In accordance with current guidelines a private burial will take place in Dublin on Wednesday next. It is intended to have a requiem Mass at a future date when restrictions are lifted. May she rest in peace.