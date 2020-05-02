Deaths in Limerick - May 2, 2020

Given the current Covid-19 crisis, relatives, neighbours and friends of those who have died are reminded of the current Government advice regarding indoor and outdoor mass gatherings. Condolences and messages of sympathy can be conveyed online.

The death has occurred of Mary Bowen (née Culloty) late of Shanbally, Abbeyfeale /Tralee at University Hospital Kerry on May 2. Predeceased by her daughter Sinéad (1998) and son John (2017). Sadly missed by her loving husband Seán, daughter Niamh, brother Hugh Culloty, brother-in-law Fr Paddy Bowen, son-in-law Shane MacCurtáin, grandchildren Tóla and Oilleóg. A private family funeral will take place for immediate family due to Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings.

The family intends to hold a memorial Mass to celebrate Mary’s life at a later stage. May she rest in peace.