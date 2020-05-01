Deaths in Limerick - May 1, 2020

Given the current Covid-19 crisis, relatives, neighbours and friends of those who have died are reminded of the current Government advice regarding indoor and outdoor mass gatherings. Condolences and messages of sympathy can be conveyed online.

The death has occurred of Ann Ferguson (née Byrnes) late of 5 Shanacloon, Railway Road, Bruree. Peacefully and after a short illness and in the tender loving care of the doctors, nurses and staff at UHL Limerick. Predeceased by her mum and dad, Tess and Danny, her brother Pat and her sisters Gretta and Noreen. Ann will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sons Leroy, Darren, Tyrone and Ian, her sisters Marion, Terri, Ella and Jayne, and her brothers Dana, Tommy and Michael. Ann will also be dearly missed by her extended family of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, kind neighbours and a wide circle of friends. The Byrnes family would like to extend their gratitude and sincere thanks to all the staff in the ED and CF departments at UHL. In accordance with Government and HSE guidelines and in the interest of public health and safety, a private family funeral will take place at 12 noon on Sunday, May 3 in The Church of The Immaculate Conception, Bruree with burial afterwards to The New Cemetery. May she rest in peace.



The death has occurred of Frank Carroll, late of Greenhills Road, Garryowen. Formerly of Morgan McMahon’s, Mulgrave Street. Frank died peacefully at The Park Nursing Home. Beloved husband of the late Jane. Sadly missed by his loving sons Gerry, Frank, Tony and Brian, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. In compliance with Covid-19 guidelines and with the support of Frank’s family, his funeral will be private. Requiem Mass can be viewed on Saturday (May 2nd) at 10am through the following link. Click to View

Frank’s funeral cortege will pass the family home on Greenhill’s Road on Saturday at 11:15am (approx) for neighbours and friends. May he rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Oliveria Mescall (née Reynolds), late of The Cross, Coonagh East, Ennis Road, Limerick city / Greencastle, Donegal. Peacefully, at the Ennis Road Care Facility. Very deeply regretted by her loving husband Jimmy, sons Shaun and Damian, daughter Kerry, grandchildren Coarie, Kelvin, Holly and Ryan, great-grandson Ashley, daughter-in-law Rebecca, brothers Hubert and Tony, the extended Reynolds and Mescall families and many friends. A private funeral will take place, due to government advice regarding public gatherings and with the agreement of the family. May she rest in peace.



The death has occurred of Michael O'Brien late of Church Road, Croom and formerly of Donoman Croom and Granagh. Late MIAVI. Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of Caherass Nursing Home Croom on May 1. Predeceased by his grandson Michael O'Brien. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret, sons Liam, Tom, Ger and Jimmy, daughters Bernie, Siobhan, Tess and Roisin, grandchildren Diarmuid (Australia), Aisling, Valerie, Fiona, Aoife (Australia) Jessica, Eimear (England) Brian, Amy, Mark and Rachel, great-grandchildren Erin and Toby, sister Ita(Indianapolis), Elsie (Upland California), brothers Tommy (Dublin) and John (Beechwood Nursing Home, Bruree), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, family circle, relatives, neighbours and friends. In compliance with Covid-19 regulations a private family funeral Mass will take place in St Mary's Church, Croom at 12 noon on Saturday, May 2 and will be streamed live on www.croomparish.ie/webcam. A memorial mass will be celebrated at a later date. May he rest in peace.



The death has occurred of Denis O'Dwyer late of Ballybrien, Ballylanders / Mitchelstown. Passed away peacefully at his home in Ballybrien, surrounded by his devoted wife and family. Predeceased by his son Mikey. Sadly missed by his loving wife Geraldine (Lyons) his sons Gerald and Eamon (Bob) his daughters Denise and Aine, son-in-law John, grandchildren Saoirse and Jacob, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, extended family and a large of friends and great neighbours. A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. May he rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Willie Ryan (Dooley) late of Newline, Herbertstown and formerly of Annagh, Lisnagry. Predeceased by his brother Pat and his sister Mary Keating. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Marie, son Derek, daughter Caroline Gleeson, son-in-law Michael, grandchildren Liam and Sinéad, brothers John and Tony, sister-in-law Sheila, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a memorial service will be held at a later date. House private, family flowers only. May he rest in peace.



The death has occurred of Helen O' Sullivan (née Keane Stack) late of Honfleur House, Hospital / Listowel, Kerry (peacefully) in the wonderful care of Milford Hospice. Fondly remembered and dearly loved by her husband Val, sons Thomas and Owen, daughters Louise and Grace, sons in law Jeff and Ivor and Owen's partner Áisling, sisters Kay Walsh (Fethard) and Mary Kelly (Dublin) brothers Denis, Stephen (recently deceased) Listowel, Michael (Australia) Pat (San Francisco) brothers in law Seán and Aidan, sisters in law Betty, Julie, Deirdre, Aurie and Maí, nephews, nieces, grand nephews, grand nieces, extended family and friends, especially former colleagues of Helen's at Cluain Árann, Tipperary Town and special friend and relation Fr Cormac Breatnach S. M. A. Wilton, Cork. In line with best practice taken from Government advice regarding public gatherings a private funeral will take place. A memorial Mass will be arranged to celebrate Helen's life at a later date. May she rest in peace.