Deaths in Limerick - April 30, 2020

Given the current Covid-19 crisis, relatives, neighbours and friends of those who have died are reminded of the current Government advice regarding indoor and outdoor mass gatherings. Condolences and messages of sympathy can be conveyed online.

The death has occurred of Maureen Tracey (née McNamara), Baunacloka, Mungret, and formerly of Derryfadda, Clonlara.

Peacefully, at Caherass Nursing Home, Croom. Beloved wife of the late Timothy. Dearly loved mother of Mary, Martin and the late Tim. Sister of the late Philomena, John, Martin and Thomas. Sadly missed by her son-in-law Billy, grandchildren Sharon, Raymond and Aidan, brother-in-law Thomas, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family and friends.

The funeral Mass will be broadcast on Church Services TV at 10.30am on Saturday, May 2 https://www.churchservices.tv/raheen May she rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Helen Murphy-O'Shea (née Carey), Kilmore, Bruree.

Very peacefully, in her 98th year, and in the tender and loving care of the management and staff of Beech Lodge Nursing Home, Bruree. Helen, wife of the late Larry and Mike, mother of the late Teresa-Ann. Very deeply regretted by her daughters Breda, Philomena, Margaret, Helen, Mary, Bernadette, sons Stephen, Larry, Tom and Michael, brother Pat Carey, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, her many grandchildren and especially Pat and Theresa, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, very kind neighbours and her many friends. May her gentle soul rest in peace

The death has occurred of Sėan (Olle) Hannigan, Milltown, Ballysimon.

Peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick, following a short illness. Beloved partner of Brenda and much loved father of John (Fred), Mags and Julie. Sadly missed by his niece Josephine, Brenda's son John, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, grandniece, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, large extended family and his many friends.

The death has occurred of Mary Carroll (née Murphy), Ventry, Kerry / Adare.

Peacefully, at her home and surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her devoted husband Stephen, sons Gary and Declan, brothers James and John, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and kind neighbours. May she rest in peace.