Deaths in Limerick - April 29, 2020

Given the current Covid-19 crisis, relatives, neighbours and friends of those who have died are reminded of the current Government advice regarding indoor and outdoor mass gatherings. Condolences and messages of sympathy can be conveyed online.



The death has occurred of Christopher (Chris) Nix late of Avonmore Road, Raheen. Formerly of Shannon Terrace, South Circular Road, Limerick. Late of Canada Life Assurance. April 29, peacefully at home after a short illness surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Edie (nee Conway). Dearly loved father of Audrey, Deirdre, Susan and Robert. Sadly missed by his daughter-in-law Mary, sons-in-law Andrew, Robbie and Kevin, adored grandchildren Bob, Cate, Andrew, Tom and Ciara, brother Robert, sisters Gay, Catherine, Breda and Pam, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins and a large circle of friends.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre. The funeral Mass will be broadcast on Church Services TV at 12 noon on Friday, May 1 2020, please use the following link to access the website. https://www.churchservices.tv/raheen

May he rest in peace.



The death has occurred of Mary O'Doherty (née Moore) late of Rosbrien Road, Mount Vincent, Limerick. April 28, peacefully in the loving care of St Camillus Hospital. Beloved wife of the late John (Johnny). Dearly loved mother of Pat and John. Sadly missed by her daughters-in-law Kay and Íde, grandchildren, great-grandchild, sister-in-law Mary and her sister Nellie, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. A private funeral will take place. May she rest in peace.



The death has occurred of Sean O'Reilly, late of Inglewood Terrace, Thomondgate, Limerick city and formerly of Oliver Plunkett Street, St Mary’s Park. Sean died suddenly at home on April 29. Very deeply regretted by his loving daughters Laura and Jenny, his mother Phyllis, his sisters Geraldine and Jacinta, his partner Joan, brother-in-law Joe, son-in-law Andrew, his grandchildren Lily, Ellie, Ciarán & Chloe, nephews Eimhin, Cian, Martin, John, Alan and James, relatives and friends.

In compliance with Covid-19 guidelines and with the support of Sean’s family, his funeral will be private. Sean’s requiem Mass can be viewed on Friday (May 1st) at 11:30am through the following link. Requiem Mass Link

May he rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Noel Walsh, Lt. Col (Retired), late of The Square, Miltown Malbay, Clare / North Circular Road, Limerick. April 29, peacefully at Ennis General Hospital. Beloved husband of Ursula and greatly loved father of Carl, Lisa and Noelle, grandfather of Lauren, Lucy and Matthew. He will be sadly missed by his family, daughter in law Brenda, brothers in law Donogh and Roddy O’Loghlin, relatives, Defence Forces colleagues, neighbours and many friends. In keeping with Government guidelines, Noel’s funeral will be strictly private for family only.

A memorial Mass to celebrate Noel’s life will be held at a later date. May he rest in peace.



The death has occurred of Mai Smyth (née Collins) late of Farnane, Cappamore. On April 28, at home surrounded by her loving family, predeceased by her husband Pa, son Mylie, brothers Paddy, Sean and Jim and son-in-law Joe. Cherished mother, Nana and Nana Mai will be very sadly missed by her children Mary (Bourke), Ann, John, Noel, Noreen (Nash), Bernie (Power) and Pauline (Campbell), sons-in-law John, Eamon and Eddie, her 14 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren, special friend Mary Moloney, cousins, especially Joan, great neighbours, carer Nonie and a wide circle of friends. May she rest in peace.

Mai’s funeral will be private due to government restrictions. Requiem Mass will be held in St. Michael's Church Cappamore on Mai’s 96th birthday, Friday, May 1 at 11 o’c which will be broadcast on local radio, (a candle will be lit during Mass so have one close by), followed by burial in Ballinure cemetery. A memorial Mass for Mai will be held at a later date.

The family wishes to extend their deepest gratitude to Milford’s Specialist Palliative Care Community Services Department for the care shown to Mai in her final days. May she rest in peace.